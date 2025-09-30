I hope to have an announcement to make within a week as to where we are moving. The top choices remain Kanab and the Outer Cape (from Orleans up to Truro). Both locations have their advantages. Both would be welcoming and charmed by natural beauty.

I have not found year-round rentals that work for us in either location yet, and it may come down to the first place we find, we’ll take.

There is another possibility that would entail splitting our time between both areas. I am open to anything. Who knows? We may even end up somewhere entirely different as our permanent home.

A reminder, no matter where we go, we’ll always take at least two or three months each year to travel. We love it that much. And while Samwise is aging, he is active and he’s walking four miles each morning with ease.

Our road trips have always been designed with Samwise and Emily in mind, and it will always be that way. What that means is still driving plenty, but taking less strenuous hikes.

It is my plan to be out of…