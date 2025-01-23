The Sonoran Desert always thrills us, but four weeks is too long for us to stay even on the edge of a city. We've enjoyed our time on the dawn trails marching among the saguaros, but our one extended stay on each trip always feels too long.

It has been different this year since it came early, and now we get to bounce again. It's exciting, almost like we are beginning an entirely new trip.

We have enjoyed White Sands National Park, Chiricahua National Monument, and Saguaro National Park, but now the real fun begins. The Southwest is such a varied region, and we have much more to see.

Eventually, we'll end up in Moab for two weeks, but even that promises to be varied since Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park, and Dead Horse State Park are all within thirty minutes. Then, the other trails around Moab are just as accessible and stunning.

I look forward to breaking free from the past four weeks' traffic and becoming less civilized. Heck, I am even looking forward to the new hotel…