It’s cold this morning. Cape Cod is not the White Mountains, but it’s still New England. That explains why, after a week of fanciful spring-like days, we’ve been pulled back into a gray, colder spell.

Last night, a second quilt was layered on the bed, and Samwise and Emily pressed their bodies even closer to me. Their snores are always a comfort; the cadence of their chests rising and falling lulls me like the ebb and flow of a gentle sea.

Emily was particularly close when I woke up this morning, her head on my chest. I didn’t dare move for fear of waking her. She is still there as I write to you using my iPhone.

How did Emily get to be 9? It’s always sobering when we consider how quickly our four-legged friends age. Time passes too quickly. It has me feeling slightly unmoored.

Maybe it’s also the state of the world, the loss of constants, the tumult, and how heavy the news of the day weighs on all of us. It can feel relentless. It helps to step away from the news.

Life on the Outer Cape…