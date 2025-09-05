I’ve got a fun announcement coming later today for all readers. We’re taking an impromptu, short, and rare late summer roadtrip.

We don’t know where we will end up after our move. Heck, we don’t know when we’ll move—but I would love it to be before the end of 2025. With that in mind, there are a few places I would regret not visiting before leaving northern New England.

Details to come later today.

Oh, and one other thing, as I put the finishing touches on two calendars, I’m well aware of a few Founding Members who are downsizing and may not want a framed photograph this year. (I’m getting rid of nearly all of ours!)

I’ll reach out to you shortly with the option of which photo you’ll choose, or, if you wish, you can receive one of our calendars instead.

Onward, by all means!