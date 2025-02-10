It was unusual for us to be out at noon today. We prefer dawn and dusk's softer colors, shades, and textures.

This was one of our illegal hikes in Arches National Parks, where dogs are prohibited on or off-leash on any trail.

We accessed the quieter side of Skyline Arch, which is more difficult to reach via an unmarked route.

In the coming days, you will see a postcard collection that will be sent to all paying subscribers. However, you get a first glance of the vibrant Georgia O’Keefe tones and colors.

The first photos are in direct sunlight. We looped around to a shaded area after these to avoid the glare.