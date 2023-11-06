Dear Will napping on tulips.

All I need to do to feel blessed each morning is open my eyes. The moment an eyelid flutters, Samwise turns from where he is studying the birds and the squirrels through the window. Then Emily's monkey tail begins to thump, thump, thump on the bed.

"Good morning," I say while taking a quick inventory of my body. It's a habit forced on me from my past health struggles.

Emily insists on being pet, and she relishes it, closing her eyes and tilting her head back regally.

They are my first reason for gratitude. That I am here and present and breathing, feeling, thinking is number two.

Today, anticipation is number three. I'm feeling excited about the prospects of the day. There's much to be done, but first, a bowl of chocolate-cherry steel-cut oatmeal. That breakfast, along with a mug of orange tea, is number four. There are so many who are hungry in this world, and I get to choose what and when to eat.

On and on, I counted until I listed ten reasons to be thankful. It never takes long. And then I turned to Samwise and said, "Want to go out?"

Samwise is all business, and he hops off the bed with a purpose. Emily's eyes open when I stop stroking her soft hair, and she bounces up with Tiggersh zest, leaps onto the floor, and follows Samwise.

I'm the last out of bed, and they wait by the door like I used to breathlessly wait as a kid on Christmas morning, waiting for my father to call to us. Every morning is a holiday for Sam and Emi as I reach for the door, swing it open, and watch them bound down the stairs into the backyard.

There is joy in our beginnings—and I am infused by these simple beginnings.

Today, the sun is bright, the sky a flawless blue. Bare tree branches stretch toward the light. A few maples, mostly shorter, hold onto some of their leaves, but the next windy day will shake them free.

After a warm weekend, the temperature is cold enough for fleece. Talk about luxuriant! I did laundry yesterday, a chore many loathe, but I seem to love. Crazy, right? I am not the most organized man, and I can even be a clutterer—you should see my writing desk after a frantic few days of creating. But doing the laundry, the dishes, mowing the lawn, organizing my desk, vacuuming—all feel like Zen work. It's making order out of chaos.

Stepping into clean clothes left folded by my bedside is as organized as I get. But it feels grand in its simplicity.

Even in the cold, I leave the door open unless I am where I can see it. The first to return is Emily, and she bursts on the scene as if she's been gone for a month—upright tail swishing, mouth open, tongue out, eyes sparkling.

"Good morning, Em."

When I greet her, she comes closer and rubs like a cat against my legs as I bend down to scratch her ears.

Today, I returned to the stove to stir my oatmeal and pour my tea. This morning’s mug is from White Sands National Park. I don't collect many things, but mugs from each of the National Parks are a benign addiction. They make me happy.

Emily returns to the landing and looks for Samwise. She keeps watch until his paws hit the first steps and then turns with glee to let me know he's on his way.

Samwise enters just as he left. He's as much a stoic as Atticus was. He walks into the kitchen, gives me a glance, and heads to the writing room.

When my oatmeal is ready, I bring it into the writing room, and I also carry Sam and Emi's breakfast. Emily is always excited by this, while Samwise glances at what's in Emily's bowl before looking at his own. He does this every meal, even though they eat the same food.

While I sip my steaming tea, Samwise slowly crunches his breakfast, and before either of us has done much to our respective bowls, Emily is done.

She takes a drink of water and slides her body into the cave under my desk, keeping company with my legs.

Today, my desk is neat. Fresh flowers from Carrie's shop sit happily on it. I used to buy flowers once a week, but this year, the world feels harsher, angrier, and we've seen so much senseless tragedy. Long before Hamas attacked Israel, and Israel attacked the Gaza Strip, and thousands of civilians on both sides were brutally massacred, I was already buying flowers twice a week.

Usually, it is Tuesday/ Wednesday and Friday. It's a simple practice of gift/giving for our humble home, but it enlivens me.

Most of you will remember how ancient Will, mostly blind, completely deaf, and oh-so-hobbled, was tamed by love and flowers when he arrived at age fifteen. He was a biter in the beginning months but became a lover.

People read about how I bought him flowers, and then they began sending them to Will. The week I announced we were saying goodbye to Will, the most heart-boggling thing happened. The old dog no one wanted, once dropped at a kill shelter, who we brought home so he did not have to die alone—well, his fans filled our home with close to $10,000 worth of flowers. In the end, Carrie did not have enough flowers for arrangements, so she sent notes with individual roses.

Will’s last three days were surrounded by the miracle of love.

This was the scene the last few days in our home. Will could barely stand, but he adored smelling his flowers. So I carried him from arrangement to arrangement, and he inhaled with joy and completion. In the end, the old fellow discarded at a kill shelter with no prospects or hope, lasted another two and half years and was loved by hundreds of thousands he'd never meet.

My confession: even before Will, I bought flowers for myself. Like my National Park mugs, like Sam and Emi, and my morning rituals, flowers make me happy. But it's more than that. I often think about how we always have choices about who we want to be.

I grew up in an abusive home, and I was an angry child who grew up with a nasty temper. It was instilled in me, a gift of my father's rage. But there came a time when I did not enjoy it. I wanted more out of life. Changes were made.

When I buy myself flowers, as I did the week a gunman murdered so many just two hours away in Maine, I sometimes think of what Bobby Kennedy said the night Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated.

"Let us dedicate ourselves to what the Greeks wrote so many years ago: to tame the savageness of man and make gentle the life of this world."

Through Carrie's flowers, with every muffin I bake, every woodland mile I walk, each quiet moment embraced, I am taking the savageness of the man I could have been, this man who still needs to make a choice about who I wish to be every day.

As Will surrendered his anger to flowers, so have I.

In closing this letter to you, Samwise is snoring next to me while Em's curled up around my feet beneath my desk, while flowers sit atop it. Blessings, blessings everywhere to begin our day.

Walk in beauty,

Tom (Samwise & Emily)

Will with Carrie, his personal florist at Dutch Bloemen Winkel.

If you’re new to us and have not read Will’s story yet, it’s here.

