Edith Wharton’s The Mount, in Lenox, Massachusetts.

It rained hard last night. There was minor flooding and strong winds. The forecast for today is partly sunny with more rain showers. Tomorrow, it will rain again. Morro Bay has been stormier this time around, but it matches my mood of late.

It’s a good time to relive some joy. I need to catch you up on some of our previous stops, including the hectic second day of our trip. Those first few days on the road were frantic but fun. That is if you are into chasing after literary (and other creatives) graves. It was a treasure hunt of sorts.

You may remember we woke up in the Berkshires that first morning, where we visited Herman Melville’s Arrowhead Farm, where he wrote Moby Dick. Minutes later, we were at Edith Wharton’s The Mount and then the little red farmhouse where Nathaniel Hawthorne scribbled some of his books.

We stopped in Stockbridge at Norman Rockwell’s old studio on Main Street, which was above the old Alice’s Restaurant, made famous by Arlo Guthrie, Jr. A block away, we visited Rockwell’s grave, and a few miles out of town, we made a quick stop in the Norman Rockwell Museum and then the sculptor, Daniel Chester French’s Chesterwood summer home and studio.

That was a busy morning.

Early in the afternoon, we were in Sleepy Hollow for a pilgrimage to Washington Irving’s grave and his home, Sunnyside, where a Daniel Chester French sculpture honored Irving.

You know all this if you’ve followed along from the beginning of this coddiwomple, but what happened after this is new to you.

In Nyack, New York, at Oak Hill Cemetery, I knelt to pray at Edward Hopper’s grave.

I fell in love with Hopper’s paintings after learning much about him during last winter’s coddiwomple stop on the Outer Cape in Truro.

Hopper is known for using light and shadow—chiaroscuro. You’ve probably seen his better-known works, all based on urban scenes. Most notable are his Nighthawks and Chop Suey. Alas, these do nothing for me—other than Nighthawks being inspired by Hemingway’s short story The Killers. Hopper’s city scenes feel dark and cold to me.

So why stop at Hopper’s grave?

It’s because of light, and his summers on the Outer Cape back when Provincetown was hopping with creative genius. His paintings of Provincetown, Gloucester, Mohegan Island, and the Atlantic are glorious and hopeful. They reflect a simpler, more wholesome time. Over the past six months, Hopper’s seaside art has soothed my soul and brought me peace. (I also love that Hopper was inspired by Ralph Waldo Emerson’s Self Reliance essays.)

Hopper and his wife Jo spent their lives in the same basic New York City apartment and their summers on the Cape, which they used as a basecamp for other New England excursions. They also traveled to the Southwest—always searching for more light and landscapes for Edward to paint.

Edward and Jo were with each other for most of their lives, but they had a rocky time of it. However, they’d be pleased to know that their hillside grave is bathed in sunshine throughout the year as it overlooks the Hudson River. May they rest in peace in the warmth of the sun.

What was really cool to this nerd was that author Carson McCuller’s grave was only twenty yards away from Edward and Jo’s final resting place. Of course, we stopped and sat with her on that quiet early December day.

We had one more stop in Nyack. It was at an old house Edward Hopper painted, and you most surely know of it, but in a different setting. This is the painting of the house. It’s called House by the Railroad. (My photo was washed out by the afternoon sun.)

Hitchcock used it as a model for the house in Psycho.

It had been a busy day, but we were not done yet. We still had an incredible stop ahead of us before we were locked in a Long Island traffic jam for too many hours.

I’ll tell you about it next time, why it inspired me as much as it did, and how it plays a part in our upcoming visits with the bison in a handful of national parks in the next two months.

No, you will not be quizzed on this material, but Norman Rockwell and Carson McCullers will appear in future letters from this trip.

