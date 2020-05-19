Flagstaff Memories, Thorne Pond Mornings

While locked down here in Jackson, limiting myself to walking trails within either twenty minutes or twenty miles from home, I wonder when the time will come when road trips are safe to undertake again. I cannot help but think of last year’s 71-day trek around the west and how it would not be possible this year. There are moments when sitting here at my desk, I consider where we were on this day in 2019.

One year ago, we were walking gentle rolling hiking trails in Flagstaff, Arizona. We started the day in the Page, Arizona with a dawn visit to Horseshoe Bend, where the Colorado River makes a dramatic curve through the canyon below. As was typically the case, we rose before the sun and were the first ones there. It was eerily quiet, save for the call of a soaring raven and the hushed whispers of the wind riding over the cliff faces.

Horseshoe Bend is one of the places I was determined to see on our trip and it was perhaps the most disappointing stop. Although it took a while for the crowd to arrive, and create a samba line of tourists coming in while we were leaving, what I saw on the ground all around the rim were cigarette butts. They were everywhere. It was sad to see. There were also signs warning people about standing on the edge of the crumbling rocks to take selfies for social media posts. It seems folks fall to their deaths there each year—just so someone can capture the ultimate Instagram post.

A few hours later, we arrived in Flagstaff, and set out on trails I’d found via the All Trails app on my phone. We walked for five miles under blue skies, weaving across a sparsely-treed forest dotted with majestic ponderosa pines. Off in the distance, the San Francisco Peaks were capped in white. We never saw another person, after the first half mile, even though we moved along the trails close to midday. At one hilltop bend, however, Samwise’s back stiffened, his nub of a tail stuck straight out. Emily’s more extravagant tail curled to a still question mark. Thirty yards away moseyed a herd of powerful elk.

I missed many such photo opportunities during the trip because I chose to allow Samwise and Emily off leash, and needed my hands to offer them signals in our attempt to keep safe and quiet. It would happen repeatedly as we voyaged on in the coming weeks as well, when we encountered a rattlesnake, more elk, some bison, and even a mountain lion.

When I told one of my sisters about these close calls with nature, she’d almost always respond with, “Cool! Did you get a photo?”

Invariably I answered, “No, I had more important things for my hands to do.”

Besides, whatever photos I took would have taken me away from the experience of the moment. And rarely have I ever looked back on a photo that has been as vivid as a memory. Traveling with Samwise and Emily creates a different dynamic, especially when they are off leash.

We would see a few more elk while in Flagstaff, walking that same knot of trails. We’d leave the following morning, again, before dawn, to be at the Grand Canyon for sunrise. But it was snowing and while people were not active, elk were. Two were just ahead of us on a paved bike path.

Emily and Samwise are good listeners and stayed behind me when we came upon them. We followed them for a half mile before they got tired of us and meandered through the brush.

Getting back to our car, just after I fastened my seat belt, two mountain lions walked by in the most casual manner. There is something majestic about seeing a big cat moving gracefully by you. And the great blessing of this is two years prior, in close to the same spot at the same early hour, when it was just Samwise and me, two other cougars walked in front of our VW Beetle. We had the top down, and they came so close I could almost touch them. I still see Samwise’s face in my memory, how calm he was and how he studied them. Of the four of us, I was probably the one who was most excited!

I have no idea if we will ever make it back out west, although I’d like to think we will. The world has become more complicated. This virus has humbled us and urges us not to travel and take chances that might get us, or others, sick.

This morning, we woke up to the birds in our backyard. I always open my eyes just before dawn to find Samwise sitting up on the bed next to my head, looking out at the backyard and the comings and goings of winged neighbors and scurrying groundlings. I showered, made oatmeal with blueberries and flaxseed, and wrote my brother Eddie a letter. We were still early enough to have Thorne Pond to ourselves for four loops around the perimeter and through the small woodlands. It was only 45 degrees, but the sun made it more welcoming. The chorus of frogs was everything. They were abuzz to get the day started. We also saw our first beaver of the year. He was floating so close to the shore, looking up at us with mild curiosity (or so I imagined) that Emily was tempted to jump in and swim with him.

“Please stay here, Em.” I gave her the hand signals and she was good about remaining by my side. Samwise, as he often does while around wildlife, sat and watched.

Another group of common mergansers have made their way to the pond. They do not stay long during the shoulder seasons, making quick stopovers on their way back to where they want to be. Like the three of us last year in Arizona, they pick their spots for a quick layover and make the most of their short time in each place.

The plants of the forest have come to life. The mint and lime tones are already growing richer, darker. At first, the only leaves we saw were beech. But they now have company and soon they will be swallowed up by a denser foliage.

The river is no longer running as high as it was, but with these warm temperatures and the snowmelt heading toward the sea, it’s a still a healthy current with a grand flowing voice. Off in the distance, Mount Carrigain stood proudly. An interesting note about Carrigain—you can see more 4,000-footers from its summit than you can from any of the other forty-seven. (It’s why so many folks choose to finish the forty-eight there, so they can look out at many of the places they’d been to in their quest.) And yet, there are very few places where you can see Carrigain from the valleys. Where we walk is one of only three I know of.

Signal Ridge is a half mile from the tower at the top, and from where we were walking, it was easy to see that there’s plenty more snow to melt before those trails are clear.

That’s a lot of what we do this time of the year in the White Mountains. We watch trail conditions and look forward to trekking along byways free of ice and rotting snow. I keep an eye on the forest service road openings as well, to see which out-of-the-way trails we can escape to.

When we returned home, I checked the websites. Eighteen roads are now opened, with thirty-one still to go. Alas, the few I’m watching most closely are still gated and may be for another ten days.

Planning will be more important this year, now that we cannot make a getaway. That’s part of the fun of it, though. To get to trails and peaks not usually frequented, or get on them at times when others are not there. So we can have as humbling a quiet experience as we did a year ago, when we saw far more elk than humans during our Arizona walks.

I am grateful we live in this picturesque place. Doubly so for the company I get to share it with. Even when the summer crowds hit, we will be blessed to sneak off to our secret ledges, streams, and peaks, to have our private communions with nature.

If this is to be a year without travel, we are in a fine place to stay local and keep safe.