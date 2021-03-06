Five Years: Choosing to Live

“I walk in the world to love it.” ~ Mary Oliver

I struggled up from dark depths, lungs straining. Breaking the surface, my eyes flooded by light. Air. I need air! There was something over my mouth and nose, though, stopping me from drinking it in. Reaching for it in panic, my hand was intercepted. It was a firm yet gentle touch, more of a prompt. I was so weak; it was enough.

"You need to leave it on. It's helping you breathe, Mr. Ryan." No. No, it's smothering me!

My eyes tried to focus on the person leaning over me—a woman. Young thirties, I think, with a kind face. Who was she?

I tried to tell her I couldn't breathe, but the words didn't come. She squeezed my hand.

"Try to relax. Try to breathe." The lightness of her voice urged me to trust her, but I needed air! My heart was racing. From behind me, I heard the rapid, high-pitched beep, beep, beep, beep.

I tried looking down my nose at the mask—more light. More came into focus. Glass and metal. A sterile room. I had blankets over me, wires on me, and tubes in me. People moved beyond a glass wall, but they were close.

I still could not breathe.

"It's okay. You're going to be okay. I'm here."

Where's here?

"Do you know where you are?"

No.

"My name is Maureen. I'm your nurse. You had an attack while getting dialysis. Do you remember that? It was six-hour ago."

Dialysis? Me?

"They gave you something to help you rest. You are in intensive care now. You're okay."

Dialysis? Intensive care?

I was exhausted and felt the weight of so much confusion like there were weights on my body. I sank back into the deep water and dreamt again that I was drowning.

A new day.

It was a fitful sleep. There was movement about me. Hushed voices. Wheels rolling on a tile floor. Clinks of metal on metal, like silverware on a tray. Shadows floated above the surface, over my closed eyes. A blood pressure cuff tightened on my arm.

When I opened my eyes again, Maureen was smiling at me. I tried smiling back, but I'm not sure she could make it out. I tried to talk, but the mask made it impossible.

I tried a word, a single word, but it did not come out.

Atticus.

A younger man had joined us. He, too, smiled. My reporter days told me to look beyond the lips when a person smiles. Look at their eyes. Eyes cannot lie. Even in my pitiful, confused state, I felt their sadness. These two were worried.

Maureen told me they were going to get me up. "We're going to help you. You only need to stand for a few minutes. Do you think you can do that? Lean on the bed if you want. We need to drain your lungs."

I was drowning.

I remembered now. I'd been drowning for too long.

The needle entered my back. I could sense its length. When he finished, I signed that I wanted to see the needle.

"You sure?" he asked.

I nodded.

I saw the bladder of yellow fluid he'd extracted from my lungs.

In the still moments that followed, I began pushing the fog away. Slowly, bits floated to me. I had been drowning for weeks. Or was it months? It felt like congestion. I caught a November flu. It lingered. At first, I hunkered down. Soup and sleep. After the initial wave, it left me tired. It takes time to get over the flu, I told myself. Besides, I had not been exercising, and I'd gained weight. Everything from that point on was blamed on being too fat.

I'd always been heavy. Obese is the official term.

Dawn spreading.

For five weeks in Maine Med, I fought for my life. For the first time in our lives, Atticus and I were separated. He was allowed in once a week, and he was also struggling. It only makes sense that we were sick at the same time.

Friends came to visit, so did my brother Eddie. Several friends never returned, later admitting they did not want to see me that way, or thought I was as good as dead. Others came more often. Their mouths smiled, but not their eyes.

Failed kidneys and heart. A stroke. Blood clots, anemia, lung disease, and several other maladies. A Pu Pu Platter of Death. A doctor cringed when I called it that. When pressed, he admitted no one was sure why I lived in one of several follow-up appointments. Pushing further, he told me “If you are lucky, you have five to ten years left.”

Atticus did not make it. Thirteen days after I returned from the hospital, he died in my arms under a cool rain and May evergreens one evening at North Country Animal Hospital. He had an advanced brain tumor.

I was too numb drive home at first. When I did, it took me forever because I could not see the road through the tears.

"Why? Why did you take him and not me at the same time?" I cried out.

Twelve-week-old Atticus M. Finch painted by Penny Crawford.

The worst was to come. Days and nights alone, a shattered soul, a weak body. Not knowing whether I’d live or die.

A week after Atticus died, I heard about a dog on death row in Texas with less than 24 hours to live and no prospects. In choosing to take him in, I chose life—for both of us.

Five years ago, today, that nurse held my arms when I tried to remove that mask. Five years ago, today, I woke up in that room to my new life.

When times gets hard, I return to that moment I opened my eyes. "I was born again for this," I tell myself.

The Church of the Saguaro.

In my daily prayers, when my feet move across the earth, be it forest or desert, up mountains, or down canyons, I say, "Thank you."

I remember it all.

Five to ten years.

It's now five.

Less than a month after Atticus Maxwell Finch took his last breath in my arms, and his head rested peacefully on my shoulder, I held Samwise Atticus Passaconaway. I had trouble standing then, never mind walking him. A year and a half later, Emily Binx Hawthorne came to live with us.

My goal is to live long enough, so they don't have to be without me; to be here to see them through the end of their days. I choose to live fully—to live prayerfully. Many days I fall short of this. Still, I strive, onward, by all means.

During that hospital stay a priest often stopped by my room. During one conversation he asked, “Do you have any regrets you want to talk about?”

“None that I want to fucking tell you about!” I said it through my gasps for air.

We both laughed.

But I got to thinking. I’ve never seen the giant cacti in the Sonoran Desert.

That brings us here to walk among the Saguaro souls, to quieter times, to days where each step in nature is a prayer.

I often think about Einstein's quote: "I want to know God's thoughts...the rest are details."

This is what my life has become, and I’m grateful for it.

Thank you for being here, everyone.

Onward, by all means.