After months of planning, we’re about to undertake our most anticipated Great American Road Trip yet. It is hard to believe it is three weeks away.

This year feels different for various reasons. Given Samwise’s age, there may never be another physical odyssey quite like this one in the future.

My dear Samwise turns nine during our travels, and he’s a big dude. The years are flying by, and I’m at the point where my fears are beginning to haunt me.

Samwise is in good shape, but this trip has been catered to him more than I usually do.

During our pilgrimages, I always consider Samwise and Emily as my equals. What can I do to make our coddiwomples just as enjoyable for them as they are for me? How can I ensure my two stalwart friends are safe and comfortable?

This will be the first year we won’t be hiking more than 5 miles at a time, with the one possible exception being the mystical Black Elk Park in the Black Hills. But the trail is so evenly graded that it is not jarring, and the distance is only slightly longer than our newly set limits.

This will be our seventh cross-country adventure—and our longest yet. The first was just Samwise and me. Then, Emily came around, and she’s been with us ever since.

The first trip was a deathbed wish. I almost died when my kidneys and heart failed, and I had a stroke at the same time. Doctors at Maine Med kept waiting for me to die, but it did not happen. But being so close to the end, I began thinking about many things.

The following year, after the Will’s Red Coat book tour, Samwise and I set out on a two-month trip to the Pacific and back again. We had no plans and made up our minds as we traveled.

The second trip took 70 days. The other four have been between four and five months long.

After so many trips, I believe I have finally perfected an extended itinerary. There will be no wasted days—none where we simply put in the miles. Our route is scripted by national parks and other public lands, history, art, and, most importantly, places where Samwise and Emily can walk off-leash, be it on trails, in cities, through canyons, or on beaches.

We are incredibly privileged to share these upcoming adventures together. How fitting that our pack includes a man who was not supposed to live, a dog on death row in a kill shelter with less than 24 hours to live, and another who was unwanted and so carbonated that was difficult to control or trust. We are a fine band of misfits.

Our years together have been beyond sacred. However, nothing perfect lasts forever.

I chose the above video from the National Park Service because it sprinkles so many places we’ll visit between the first week of December and the first week of May. It captures the spirit and vastness of our nation. Isn’t it fun?

Our Final Trip Reveal

Over the last few months, I’ve shared a few highlighted stops. So far, I’ve told you about Kanab, Utah, the Grand Canyon, Morrow Bay, and the Oregon Coast. I’ve also told you that we’ll visit with the Esselstyn family at the end of our trip. This is fitting since I am convinced that I am alive to hike and write and love and dance and wake up every morning because of a doctor I’ve yet to meet.

I follow Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn’s Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease Program. I will finally be able to thank the good doctor in person—not to mention his wife, Ann Crile Esselstyn, their daughter, Jane Esselstyn, and Jane’s husband, Brian Hart.

This family has given me the gift of life through medical advice and recipes. And, if we are lucky, I’ll be taping one of Jane and Ann’s fun and popular cooking videos when we are with them.

We never know what awaits us when we leave home. I often feel like Tolkien’s Bilbo Baggins, “It’s a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don’t keep your feet, there’s no knowing where you might be swept off to.”

There will be endless unknowns, encounters with humans and wildlife, and routes shaped by climate change. If luck does not break our way, one or all of us may have to contend with health issues. (Last year, we were sidetracked by Samwise’stick-borne disease.)

So, while we don’t know what will happen after we leave here, it’s cool to know that we’ll be closing an open circle by finally spending time with Dr. Esselstyn.

How does one thank someone who has saved his life?

Thankfully, I’ll have five months to come up with an answer.

And now, our final trip reveal: We’re returning for two days of hiking at Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona. This is one of the rare national parks that allow dogs on all its hiking trails.

Our visits to PFNP have always felt like we were on a distant planet. The landscape is singular, and we’ll mostly have it to ourselves because we're stopping in winter.

Petrified Forest National Park will be one of 24 national parks we’ll visit. That in itself makes me giddy.

PS: The last of our opening two-week trip itinerary will be mailed this week. Those who participated in our fundraiser will receive it as a thank you for donating to animals in need.