Good morning from the outer reaches of the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The view from the writer’s window is a splendid one, and so different from yesterday’s. There was leftover ice and crusty snow from our most recent storm. Overnight, the temperature rose, and rain showers began. Now, raindrops speckle the large window, and there is a wildness to the trees and tangle of nature beyond the glass. I can imagine how glorious it will be in the spring when the trees leaf out, and the birds sing with full-throated enthusiasm. Currently, though, the touches in the scene make me ache with all the wonders of delicious solitude.

Moving into a furnished cottage, I knew we wouldn’t bring much. My old desk, a sturdy vessel, could have survived months at sea. It was a writer’s version of Old Ironsides. It saw me through my Undertoad years. It’s where I wrote Following Atticus and Will’s Red Coat. That wooden beast was home. Along with the kitchen in Jackson, it was the heart of our old hobbit hole.

But there is a joy to the sweet sparsity of the basic elegance of this writing table. It fits here; it goes along with the lack of clutter, clean lines, wooden floors, and exposed beams. The star of the cottage is so many expansive windows. We are isolated enough that the shades are never drawn. Light and night fill this space at all times. The chair and table, the only pieces of furniture I currently own, don’t detract from the setting.

The original plans called for a different writing table in this space. Like my old desk, which I had for 30 years, it was a gift from a friend. However, I never took it out of the box even though it was given to me a year ago. I shipped it from the Jackson Post Office to a Truro friend, just down the road, a few days before the move. Unfortunately, it never arrived. The USPS tells me it’s out there somewhere; they just don’t know exactly where.

But I came here to write books, and not having a dedicated and sacred creative space for four weeks was unacceptable. So, I bought myself a Christmas gift, this table and chair from IKEA. It was on our doorstep within two days, even in during the holiday shipping rush.

“To create one’s own world takes courage.” – Georgia O’Keeffe

I assembled the parts on Saturday (with many breaks!), and that night, I stayed up later than I have since moving. My pen simply would not leave my hand. Just sitting here brought an explosion of emotions, nostalgia, and possibilities.

Our rental home now has the heart and soul it was missing. A writer does not need elaborate surroundings; we require a nurturing space for creativity.

You’ll never know what it is like to sit here, but I’m thrilled to see where this seat takes me and my storytelling.

There are stories still to come about the framed art above the table and another about how the missing writing table came to me from a well-known actress-turned-friend and eventually lover. She and I said our goodbyes last year, parting on the loveliest note when she flew across the Atlantic and most of the United States to be with us in Tucson. We’d known each other since 1997, and we agreed about saying goodbye. It was always a long-distance dance, one we knew wouldn’t last due to countless circumstances. And yet we never expected it to last for nearly half a lifetime.

In a world where social media is mostly about too much information and very few cherished secrets, we had a doozy. A couple of years after we met, she went through a painful public divorce, and it battered her good heart. Even in those first twenty years of friendship, we kept things between us. The privacy made it even more exquisite.

It’s not too often you can let a piece of your heart go and sit back with a divine sigh of completeness. In our own way, we did the Ram Dass thing. We were always just walking each other home.

I’ll leave you today with love and gratitude buzzing within me. After our first month on the Outer Cape, one of the biggest purposes for this move can finally begin. Two winters equals two books. That was always the plan. And so it begins.

I’ll close the month and begin 2026 with December’s What Are You Reading?, both of the stories I hinted at above, why a smaller writing area mattered to me, and why this sign tickles me and stirs my belief in magic and fate.

“If you do follow your bliss, you put yourself on a kind of track that has been there all the while, waiting for you, and the life that you ought to be living is the one you are living. Follow your bliss and don't be afraid, and doors will open where you didn't know they were going to be.”

― Joseph Campbell

Onward, by all means, dear reader.

