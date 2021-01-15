Final Postcards from Cape Cod

Emily may be standing on the eastern edge of America in this photo, but on Monday, we’re leaving New England and aiming for the Pacific Coast. Not sure if we’ll make it or not since Covid continues to shape our plans. Hopefully, rates along that other coast will calm down by the time we hope to get there. Between now and then, there are plenty of stops planned along the way.

After filming with the Windows to the Wild crew for New Hampshire Public Television on Monday morning, we’ll leave and be a few states away by nightfall. We’ve rented a safe house for February in a faraway state. That gives us fourteen travel days between here and there.

Despite the troubles every one of us faces, the wanderlust is percolating. Where will we end up? Where will we stop along the way?

I look forward to revealing that as we travel.

Cape Cod has treated us well. Between the salty sea, the winds, a few surprise snowfalls, and the enchanted ghost forests, it’s been a grand beginning to our coddiwomple.

I’ll leave you with these photos for now. Since this post is going out to all subscribers, please share it if you think someone you know might enjoy the photos. As for the paid subscribers, you’ll hear from me twice more before we leave Monday. Expect the posts to increase as we move around the country and the scenery changes.

With the world a tempest of worry this past week, I’m leaving links to the most recent posts if you missed them.

Onward, by all means.

“Essay writing and reading is our resistance to the pygmy-fication of the language animal; our shrinkage into the brand, the sound bite, the business platitude; the solipsistic tweet. Essays are the last, heroic stand for the seriousness of prose entertainment; our best hope of liberating text from texting.” ~ Simon Schama



