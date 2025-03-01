Emily Carnahan of Kanab’s Willow Canyon Outdoor holding one of her all-time favorite reads.

Books have never been needed as much as they are now. Our country is experiencing an unprecedented turn toward willful ignorance, and book bans have never been more active. I recently read that never once in history have those who banned books been the “good guys.” Amen to that.

Also, it’s more important than ever to support indie booksellers. Salted Books in Lisbon, Portugal, has brilliant bags that state, “Buy books from bookshops. Not a billionaire.” Double amen to that.

As you know, we are quite fond of Kanab. It’s the landscape, the open skies, and the people. But there’s something else about this little town that enchants me time and again. In the heart of the village stands a small shop. It is one-third hiking gear, another third coffee and lattes, and the final third is a bookshop.

Willow Canyon Outdoor has always been a literary oasis in the desert, and even now that the original owner has sold, it remains one. The book buyer has a remarkable eye, and the limited space is filled with old and new treasures. You can find many recent bestsellers on the shelves, but also those that will never go out of print.

Whenever I browse the shelves at Willow Canyon Outdoor, I feel as though I’ve walked into a bookstore and found numerous stacks have been removed, leaving me only with books that interest me. It’s not that the topics are limited; they simply appear perfectly curated.

The other day, I bought two books for my young friend Sylvia from an author I’d never heard of. As always, I’m reading them before mailing them to Virginia for Sylvia’s birthday. Both are by Angeline Boulley. First is Fire Keeper’s Daughter, followed by the sequel, Warrior Girl Unearthed.

Before landing in Kanab, I read books that were topical to our coddiwomple. I’m pretty taken with anything about Hemingway. Ernest Hemingway in the Yellowstone High Country by Chris Warren was a good read. Hemingway spent many summers in the Yellowstone area, where he fished, hunted, and wrote. On our way through Montana and Wyoming in six weeks, we’ll search out some unmarked Hemingway haunts.

George Bird Grinnell is one of my heroes. Michael Punke does GBG justice in Last Stand: George Bird Grinnell, the Battle to Save the Buffalo, and the Birth of the New West. This book taught me even more about the conservationist’s past and his impact on saving the bison.

Lastly, Deborah Solomon’s American Mirror: The Life and Art of Norman Rockwell fed me what I was hungry for after visiting the artist’s Stockbridge grave in December. You’ll soon be reading about Norman Rockwell and how he impacted our trip again—probably in a way many would not think of.

All three books have made it feel like I’m indulging in the sweetest homework. Not bad for a notoriously lazy student with average report cards. Ah, but such is the gift of books. They expand our viewpoints and our knowledge and can feed our empathy.

This month, we’re doing something different, and I’m admittedly thrilled about it. I was so impressed by the collection of books at Willow Canyon Outdoor that I was excited to meet Emily Carnahan, the book buyer.

Emily kindly agreed to share three books she’s recently read. These are her choices.

Emily Carnahan, Willow Canyon Outdoor’s book buyer.

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke - This was an engrossing and enchanting fantasy unlike any other. Think Plato's allegory of the cave slowly unravelling. I devoured the story in two sittings, and it has been on my mind since. One of those books that left me in awe of an author's creativity.

Shark Heart by Emily Habeck - Another weird one. This is the tale of a newlywed man diagnosed with a rare condition that will turn his body into that of a great white shark in nine months. Yes, you read that right. I love an absurd premise and found it overall both beautiful and bizarre. I thoroughly enjoyed this one as well, though I left feeling strangely dissatisfied with the direction of the story in a few places.

Atlas of a Lost World by Craig Childs - I am on a quest to read everything Craig Childs has written. As usual, Childs's passionate and enthusiastic style of writing inspires excitement in his readers over whatever topic he explores, and Atlas is no exception. In this book, he takes us on a journey through the late Pleistocene and the arrival of the first people in North America. Great, but so far, nothing has topped The Secret Knowledge of Water for me.

Now it’s your turn. What have you been reading lately? (Please list the title and author.)

Post Script: Our trip has taken another turn. Tomorrow, I’ll let you know where we are hiking for four days. After that, it’s on to the Pacific Coast as we leave our desert dust behind.