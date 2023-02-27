Kanab’s incredible Willow Canyon book, gear, and coffee shop.

It’s again that time of the month and one of my favorite posts. I love books but also enjoy hearing from those who don’t always comment on the letters. It’s such fun knowing what you all are reading. It’s clear that I am not alone, judging by the responses each month.

First, a shoutout to one of the most marvelous bookstores I’ve visited. Kanab’s Willow Creek boasts multitudes in their tiny confines. They carry books, make coffee/lattes, and sell too-notch hiking gear and apparel.

Only a tiny portion of their book inventory comprises hiking guidebooks. The owner stocks many of my favorite novelists and nature writers, and some are older titles.

(Cheryl Strayed, if ever you find yourself in Kanab, stop in. Several of your books are there, and I know they’d be thrilled to see you!)