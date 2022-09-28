Fall Foliage Postcards from the White Mountains
September 28, 2022
During this fall foliage season, I’m sending out weekly postcards just as I do when road-tripping. You’ll notice the colors are starting to flare along the rivers, but the transformation has just begun south of the four notches. Most of these photos are from our usual five-mile daily loop. This afternoon, we’ll be north of the notches for a mountaintop sunset hike. The colors should be magnificent.
Chapter 2 (Whatever Happened to Paige Foster?) of our Western Series posts tomorrow, with Chapter 3 (Those Who Visit and Those Who Live in Mariposa) coming on Friday. Chapter 1 (Our Favorite Navajo Ghost) appeared last night.
Thanks for reading, everybody.
Onward, by all means.
.
Thank you for these. Really missing the Whites from the west coast of FL.
Kathy B
Beautiful - wish you ran a bed and breakfast......(?!!?)