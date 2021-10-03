Fall Foliage Postcards from the White Mountains

Emily during her first week with us FOUR years ago, not five as I wrote yesterday.

Do you ever feel like you’ve earned a reprieve and cannot believe your good fortune? That’s how I am feeling after realizing my error in yesterday’s post.

We all know a dog’s life goes by far too fast, but I cheated Emily of a year on top of that. In yesterday’s post I wrote how she came to live with Samwise and me five years ago this October. Typing those words, the pang of a life rushing by sat like a pit in my gut. How did so many years fly by?

Thankfully, I erred. The Divine Ms. Em came to us four years ago, not five. Now I feel as though I, too, have gained a year!

Fall Foliage Postcards

Last year, during our five-month-long road trip, I added four posts each month of photographs only. These installments were called Postcards from the Road. I will be doing that again when this year’s Vagabondage kicks off in December, too, and they will continue until we return home in May.

And now l, while we could all use more beauty and hope in our lives, I’ll be doing the same thing during the fall foliage season here in the White Mountains.

Where paying subscribers usually get twelve posts per month, you’ll now receive 16 during the trip. The same goes for as long as we have color here in Jackson. Those with free subscriptions will be getting two to three posts per month during these times.

Here’s the first round of postcards from the White Mountains. They are going out to everyone. Feel free to share them through your email or social media platforms.

Onward, y’all, by all means.

PS: A reminder: our five-month road trip begins on December 8! We look forward to having you along to catch the adventures and the scenery.