Samwise loves our travels, but he’s never enjoyed posing for the camera. We have that in common. And you’ve already read why his leg is wrapped.

After yesterday’s history-laced letter about our visit to the Berkshires, I’m jumping ahead to let you know where we are. Our quirky history lessons will continue, and I will return to those busy first three days, but first, some lighter reading.

There is a sweetness and slowing of our days this week. This year, we took a different route and made several literary and artistic stops in the traffic-choked Northeast Corridor. I began to breathe easier when we finally pulled through it all and spent the night in Front Royal, Virginia, at the gateway to Skyline Drive and Shenandoah National Park. It was only our third night on the road, but all the rushed preparation and the intense driving for these three country mice caught up to us.

Rain showers hit when we visited with Rachael Kleidon, our friend and former vet, her husband Bryant, and their daughter, 8-year-old Sylvia, my pen pal. We came bearing gifts, including three boxes of chocolates from our friends Scott and David, owners of North Conway’s Bavarian Chocolate Haus. (Rachael was their vet, too.)

Sylvia, attempting to prank me.

Samwise, Emily, and I napped often but also had an incredible eight-hour visit with our friends. I told another friend that I am so solitary; it was the longest time I’ve spent around anyone other than a distant English friend and lover I only get to see every year or two.

“You can walk freely there without their leashes, but keep Samwise

and Emily close. Alligators and crocs, you know. “Oh, and if anyone finds you there, you’re technically breaking the rules, and we never had this conversation, and you don’t know me,” he added with a laugh. He asked for a photo, and I took one of him with Samwise and Emily,

but with his phone, not mine. Since he was aiding and abetting three

scofflaws, we thought it best to keep his privacy so he could keep his job.

We were in Lexington, Virginia, for two nights. Rachael was recovering from a queasy stomach, so I made green smoothies with apples, cranberries, ground flaxseed, cinnamon, dates, riced cauliflower, and spinach. We sipped and chatted until Sylvia got home from school.

What a joyous reunion we had. The laughter was contagious.

It was sweet meeting Bryant’s mother, Joy, and hearing that rich Virginia accent. When Bryant came home from his teaching gig at the college, we ate dinner, take out.

Because of my heart and kidneys and the oil and sodium, I rarely eat out or even order take-out. Besides, I like to cook. However, I opted for steamed rice, broccoli (no oil), and tofu. Instead of soy sauce, I used the Teriyaki Balsamic Vinegar from California Balsamic I brought. It was perfect. The company was even better.

Sam leading us uphill in Brushy Hills outside of Lexington, Virginia. What a different landscape compared to where we currently are!

We squeezed in a couple of hikes on the Brushy Hills trails, and it felt good to stretch our legs. Samwise took the lead and looked much better than he did in our last visit to Rachael in the spring when she treated his Ehrlichiosis.

We left early the following day after meeting up with Rachael at the veterinary office where she works part-time to pick up a few months of Samwise’s Librela injections and made the long drive down to Isle of Palms. Wind and rain toyed with us for four days before we moved onto an even more rain-soaked, wind-battered St. Simon’s Island.

These three stops totaled an entire week and were return visits from last year. However, I’m not sure Isle of Palms will be in our future plans. It has grown by the year, and traffic is horrendous. I spoke with many folks who did not have the rich southern accent I am drawn to during our beach walks or in the stores when I was resupplying. All of them had moved into the Charleston area since the pandemic.

The few locals I encountered were saddened by the change and the population boom. Construction is everywhere, and houses are springing up in places that were once havens for nature. The world is getting crowded, and we’re losing much of what we used to find charming.

Years ago, I left Newburyport to move to the White Mountains with Atticus. I sold my paper, the Undertoad, partly to hike but also because gentrification had homogenized and made vanilla a once-interesting city. We lost characters and character when Starbucks and Talbots arrived, and I understood that my magical and intense dance with the small city I loved had ended.

The same is happening to many of the places we visit, and I am always searching for authentic local characters.

After Saint Simons Island, our coddiwomple deviated, and new discoveries awaited. With brief stops in Saint Augustine for a Ralph Waldo Emerson connection and Fort Pierce with a visit to the grave of author Nora Zeale Hurston, we drove nearly the entire length of Florida from St. Simon’s Island in a single day. Once again, the traffic was maddeningly thick and aggressive.

But then we reached Everglades National Park and found something I did not expect in Florida—stillness and tranquility.

A wildlife mural in the Everglades National Park visitor center.

We spent the night in Florida City and entered the Everglades at dawn. We were surprised when the ranger at the entrance gate said, “Tom, Samwise, and Emily! I’ve been reading along. You said you were adding mystery stops, and I hoped we were on your list.”

It’s always so fun to encounter a reader in this organic way. It feels like bumping into a friend we did not know about.

We spoke of pythons, the new killing machine of the Everglades, panthers, which there are less than 300 remaining in the national park (24 were killed by cars last year), and alligators and crocodiles.

An enormous python skeleton.

The ranger has read these letters long enough to know that we enjoy off-leash walking, but I did not expect to find any in the Everglades. And yet he surprised us with a gift.

“You’re driving all the way to the end in Flamingo, right? It will take you an hour. At the end of the road, you’ll come to a campground. But if you drive through it, you’ll see loops B and C, sections of the campground we no longer use.

The ranger rightly suggested it was so early that we would not see any other rangers, but he did not warn us about the mosquitoes. There, deep into the Everglades, where the marshes carried a distinctive subtle muddy stench, the air was stiller than usual, and we were besieged on our brief walk in freedom.

These mosquitoes did not buzz annoyingly around our heads like in spring and summer back home. Instead, they appeared to materialize, and we’d suddenly find a dozen or more on us within seconds. They were thicker and blacker than the mosquitoes we are used to, leaving inky stains on my skin when I swatted them.

Retreating to the HMS Beagle once besieged by hungry mosquitoes.

I can see why the birds are so happy here, so prevalent. They feast.

We aborted our walk but enjoyed the Everglades in ways I was not expecting. In three hours, we saw less than a dozen cars. We often pulled over simply to listen to the croaks and songs of countless foreign birds. Samwise and Emily were happy to have the windows down and the roof open to watch herons fly overhead or bounce around the marshes when they saw us spying on them.

Only on the very tip, where the road ends and the Gulf of Mexico begins, were the mosquitoes a problem.

The park road was the first time in the ten days since leaving New Hampshire that we had empty roads. The peacefulness of the morning settled upon us, and it mixed with the 80-degree sunny weather to create tropical delight. It feels like summer here, and we never travel in summer. What a novelty for us.

Black sapote is a favorite, and I almost never get to eat it up north unless I have some shipped from southern Florida.

I’ve apologized to Samwise and Emily for the lack of trail or beach walking, but I am about to remedy that, and you’ll read about that soon. We will stay at the edge of the Everglades for two nights, and things will get even more intriguing. We will cross paths with Norman Rockwell again—in ways that may surprise you. I also have an epic fistfight to tell you about.

You’re in for some fun surprises as our coddiwomple continues to define itself. Heck, I am so excited and gleeful that I almost want to rush onto our next stop. I force myself to sit and relax and stay present.

Wait until you read about the pink house!

