Our weekend went sideways, and I apologize for being behind on my two letters. It didn’t help that Substack went down for a while, a post was lost, and the link to donate subscriptions failed.

End-of-day glory, with the peak of Mount Tremont.

Our temperatures continue to cool, while the humidity refuses to quit. We do our best to get out early for the better air. While most of our miles are logged in the morning, the highlight comes as day fades to night at the pond.

The dozen Canada geese left a few weeks ago, soon after their friends, the young duck family, took flight. An occasional bird visits the pond on its way to somewhere else, but it only stays a day or two. The most common are cormorants, with their long, graceful necks.

But our excitement circles around a return mainstay to the quieted pond. As the sun sets, mists rise, and the fragrances of late summer hover above the goldenrod like drunken spirits, we hear the occasional splat on the pond’s surface. Our friend, the beaver, hides in his inlet for most of the day. But when the tourists leave and the spent evening grows quiet and still, Mr. Beaver waddles out of his watery home, follows the slender path he’s worn bare through the grass, and slithers into the pond with such ease you’d never guess he weighs 60 pounds.

We see him so often that he no longer slaps his tail at us as much as he did two weeks ago. Tonight, when Emily jumped in the water for a few loops, he approached us and watched her happily tug-boating around. He swam back and forth, and I wondered what he was thinking.

First, Emily swims in the river, and later, she swims in the pond close to the curious beaver.

These August evenings always end the same way as we step out of the sticky air and into the HMS Beagle. All windows are down, and the sunroof is open wide. In pours the cooling air when we drive the long way home. One night we listen to rock songs from my high school years. Another, it’s Billie Holiday. Yesterday, Jimmy Buffett sang us home. Tonight, it was Pavarotti.

The volume is cranked up, and we hum through the countryside with the joy Emily holds when she’s swimming. On the best nights, it feels like we are about to take flight as the cool hills share their perfume with us.

We have not seen many bears this year, but most we have encountered are on these rides. Tonight, we crested a hill on a dirt road, and a big, burly fellow stood in the middle of the road. He seemed even bigger in the high beams.

Both Samwise and Emily had their heads out the windows, looking like Smokey and Steamer from the Polar Express, assessing the route ahead.

Bear Mountain under pink clouds.

I love how their bestial senses take over; their nostrils flare, their ears perk, and their eyes study without distraction when we come face-to-face with Wilds.

I am grateful that they don’t bark, growl, or howl. Instead, they enter into a realm of curiosity.

These rides won’t last much longer. Daylight hours are dwindling; soon enough, the night will stretch longer than the day. The air will grow chilly and then cold. It’s not lost on me how precious these late summer evening drives are.

Recently, reader Bill Griffith asked if the Beagle was big enough for us—and our long road trips. During these close-of-day rides, I realize it is smaller than Clarence, our VW Tiguan, but the windows and sunroof make our relationship with the passing world feel more intimate. I am already imagining our visits with the bison when we reach the Great Plains and some of our favorite National Parks when we leave the West Coast and head East toward New England.

As far as cargo space, the Beagle will be just fine. I always bring too much that we never need. All we need space for is a crate with dry goods, a medium cooler, our 6-quart Instant Pot, blender/food processor, hiking backpack, three sets of footwear, a duffel for my close, a box of stationery with pens and stamps, and a big bag of dog food. After all our cross-country road trips, I’ve realized we rarely need anything new during our 20,000 miles away from home other than food.

Weekend Subscription Sale Extended Until Tuesday

Some of the Robert Bissell bear cards being sent to those taking advantage of our current subscription sale, which we are using to raise funds for animal rescue.

Given how things went sideways this weekend, the fundraising sale for animal rescue will last until midnight on Tuesday. All annual subscriptions are 15% off, and the proceeds will be split with an animal rescue organization you’ll vote on during our travels.

Give a gift subscription

Our dreams continue to percolate for Coddiwomple 2025, and we plan to add five National Parks we’ve never been to. The one I’m most excited about sits in a state we’ve never visited on our cross-country road trips. I won’t be announcing that destination here anytime soon. Better to keep it a surprise. However, anyone taking advantage of the 15% sale with a new subscription or giving a gift subscription will receive a handwritten greeting card from me, revealing our secret destination. I’ve already written a dozen cards that will be mailed on Monday. (If you give another gift subscription to someone you’ve already sent one to, sending a new one will add to their current subscription.)

Get 15% off for 1 year

Random Travel Photo