Emily's Growing Grace

Yesterday’s warmth and last night’s steady spring rain conspired to bring us a gift this morning. Until today, the shades of green had all been slowly emerging from the ground, new life intermingling with last year’s dead leaves. But overnight, the tightly bound buds of the young beech trees popped and when the sun was just rising and we hit the trail we were no longer just walking above color, it surrounded us with its effervescent shades of chlorophyll. It was like walking through clouds of woodland fairies all aflutter.

The older trees have yet to fill in their over story, but dark clouds served that purpose today, while shards of golden sunrays cut through the openings between trees. Bruised sky above, ethereal light and shadow, great splashes of uniform beech leaves looking minty. There was even a smattering of purple appearing on the forest floor. What a dynamic to experience!

With the longer days, we now get out much earlier, put in our five miles, and are home by 8:00 am. I then busy myself with cooking and writing and short stabs out into the backyard with Samwise and Emily. There’s always a trip to the post office where I mail four or five letters or cards and bring home whatever has found its way into my post office box. I sit out back in one of the Adirondack chairs reading letters from friends while Samwise keeps watch over his provincial kingdom, and Emily watches me, hoping one of those envelopes I’m opening holds a treat or better yet a ball.



Thus, goes our days. They are rather routine. It may seem boring to others, but it’s the peace I sought for so long. We finish our days with another three or four miles on one of the nearby trails where we never run into anyone.



This evening, during that second walk, Emily gave a glimpse of who she’s become.



On most walks, she responds to Samwise and me, following our leads, looking to see if we are giving her direction. A scurrying chipmunk or a flitting chickadee causes her to give chase with eyes focused and ears flapping. She’s part cat, I do believe. Or maybe part fox. She’s proficient at pouncing.

She’s never caught anything, which is why I still allow her to have her fun. But if she zeroes in on someone’s home in a hollow tree or a hole in the ground, I ask her to leave them be. With reluctance, she’s come to listen to me.



I have no idea what she would do if she ever caught up with any of her prey. Mostly, I think it’s a game to her, and she would play with whoever she cornered. Samwise, on the other hand, caught a racing red squirrel once, by a marriage of quickness and guile, and before I could stop him, he snapped its neck in the powerful vice of his jaws. Samwise, I keep my eye on for that reason. He’s a former street dog who knows how to fend for himself. So, I often call him back to me.



Here’s the funny thing about the two of them. Chirping chipmunks can stir them into a frenzy. As soon as one darts, it’s like Sherlock Holmes exclaimed, “The game’s afoot!” Off they charge. But if we come upon a chipmunk sitting on a log looking at us, Samwise will sit and look back in return, and Emily may get closer, because that’s her curious nature and verbishway, but she does not lunge or pounce or reach. There is a gentleness in both of them when they observe.



On the tonight’s walk, we came to an island where the mighty Saco splits. On the far side, it races, leaps, and froths, especially now carrying snowmelt from the mountaintops. But the passage on our side of the island was smoother and the water not as deep. It’s only ten yards across. It’s almost listless in its movement, like slow glass. The bank we walk along sits several feet above the water. Erosion has played its part in this. But there is one area where the forest drops to only two feet above the flow and Samwise and Emily often hop down to wade or take a drink.



This evening, Emily went down for her drink and I did not pay her much heed since I was calling Samwise back from a chase after a groundling. We kept walking and I expected Emily to hop back up onto the path, whiskers still wet, and catch up to us. But she didn’t. Samwise and I doubled back and returned to that low bank. He sat and watched, and I bent over to better see through the trees. Emily was knee deep in the water, her tail swishing slowly and happily as she watched a mother merganser and her flock of five tiny ones. Now mergansers, if you’ve encountered them, are shy and will quickly move away to the far side of the pond when we see them.



However, this young family was unfazed by Ms. Emily. In turn she was delighted. Sensing I was there, she turned her head to look back at me. That gentle glee she shows me with her mouth slightly open and her tongue barely sliding over her teeth was there to see. I wanted to say something, but this was her moment, and I did not wish to interrupt.

Her attention returned to mother and offspring, who were all within reach of her leap, should she choose to go after them, and watched them slowly move by her.



These are the days I look at wonder in Emily, my very carbonated friend. When she first arrived, I regretted her stubbornness and wild spirit. She took advantage of her freedom and did not listen consistently. Often, when called, she would go in the opposite direction.

She helped me grow my patience, even while my health was deteriorating again, and once I learned that, she learned to listen better. Together we’ve grown. It was as if she wanted me to recognize who she was and let her be. After that, she responded to gentle guidance. Although we always worked without a leash, we learned much about each other, and these days we may as well be tethered.



Last year, she impressed me by being calm with bison close, and how she let a wild donkey get near enough to kiss her, and how when a coyote appeared on the trail in front of us, she looked to me for guidance. But tonight, was another level. In all those previous moments, I was there to offer her assurance. Tonight, this was all her.



As I write this, I’m listening to Nigel Westlake’s Miss Potter soundtrack. It sways like a willow tree on a breezy summer day and makes me drop into a different world for my writing. Emily’s under the desk, her head is resting atop one of my feet. At home, she is rarely far away.



Tonight was one of the moments I’ll look back on one day when we are both much older. It will be a bitter sweet memory as I contemplate her innocence of being someone more for the first time, while standing closer to the other end of her life. This growth, the way we dance and age, and how her days are so important because her life is much shorter than mine—the poignancy is never lost on me.



She is just over three years old, but I am witnessing a grace she will grow old with. How fortunate for both of us as we walk each other home.