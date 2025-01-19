Provincetown continues to haunt and inspire this year’s coddiwomple. That’s not to say that we regret bypassing it this year. It has helped to seed plans and routes and had us hunting down former residents of a sleepier time on the Outer Cape. In some ways, it is more with us than ever, as you shall soon see.

That’s my story, at least. Emily’s differs.

She thrives along beaches and dances anything from the jitterbug to the waltz with the ebb and flow and rush and race of the tide and waves. She pretends she can chase down seagulls and is excited by the wind in her face and the sea-salt scent. However, skipping PTown has impacted Emily’s trip in an altogether different way. She did not begin our travels with a good toy for the first time in a few years.

Two years ago, we stopped at Paws & Whiskers on Commercial Street to buy treats and, more importantly, a blue corduroy squeaky whale. Emily picked it out and proudly carried it to the cash register in her teeth. Last year, it was a red lo…