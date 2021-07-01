Emily's Anniversary

A year ago this very hour, Emily returned home from her knee surgery.

The temperature dropped when passing thunderstorms flew across the region last night. Unfortunately, the humidity decided to stick around, at least for another day or two. We accepted that partial gift first thing this morning as we waded across the Ellis River behind our home and climbed up to one of the cross-country ski trails to begin our morning miles.

I watched Emily buzzing around like a bee, hopping and flying, cutting and weaving. Delirium is often the first stage of her walk. Then comes the searching for the best sticks. This morning, like many mornings, she grabbed one far too big and continuously whacked the back of my legs as she crowded me on the old fire road.

"Here, let me see that, please."

Knowing she's been abusing the backs of my bare legs, she doesn't play keep-away, as is oft the case when a stick is involved, even one she wants me to throw. She simply dropped it and looked up at me.

I picked up one end, leaving the other planted on the ground, and stepped on the branch about a third of the way off, snapping it into two smaller pieces.

Emily's tail began to sway to a samba beat I could not hear. Her tongue peeped out of her mouth, eyes grew wide, and her ears stood at pert attention.

Then I threw it down the trail, and she leaped like a reindeer with that first bound and continued momentary spurts of flight before she gathered up the stick and came running back.

This is when she plays keep away and when I choose not to. I know better. She's too quick for me. So, I just walk on. By now, she's dropped the stick but, it's too late.

She picked it up, ran ahead of me, holding it like Groucho with a cigar in his mouth, and looked at me with mischief.

I know she's going to play the Lucy-Charlie Brown skit on me if I reach for it, so I keep walking. She drops it, picks it up with a better grip, trots in front of me, and drops it.

Now, I'm ready to play.

I toss it again.

Most days, this morning included, Samwise is intent on far more important duties. Forever our scout, he has his eyes glued on the woods, looking for the slightest movement amid the trees. It's either that or his nose hoovers along the ground or at the base of a tree. He's our great hunter.

Other days, Samwise will try to chase down Emily as she teases him with her stick. When this occurs, they are like two mad stallions galloping side-by-side, forcing their bodies against each other, Samwise reaching for the wood hanging out the side of Emily's mouth.

That's when she turns on the afterburners and lifts off. She bursts forward, then cuts sharply between two trees and begins to zigzag through the understory, leaving Samwise far behind.

Samwise's primary joy is to sit and watch the world go by. Emily's comes from playing with sticks and gleefully prancing through the forest in possession of one.

The temperature was comfortable, but the air remained heavy. I could see it in Samwise and Emily's matching tongues. We crept downhill to a spot along the river where the current slows and a clear pool gathers. While I picked out a large rock to sit on halfway across the river, Samwise and Emily drank.

How refreshing that water felt on my bare legs.

Samwise soon joined me while Emily looked for rocks in the shallow depths of the river's edge. Finding one, she dunked her head beneath the surface and held her breath for twenty seconds while she dug it up and grabbed it with her mouth. Carrying it as she had carried the stick, she moved to the bank and dropped it before looking to Samwise and me. Realizing we were staying still with our thoughts, Emily continued amusing herself.

My thoughts this morning were on Emily's anniversary. A year ago today, she underwent major reconstructive surgery on her right knee.

Her life was changed from that point on. All of our lives were, for we are a close-knit pack of three. She refined to a crate, carried up and down the stairs, and walked on a leash in the backyard. It was a difficult summer and autumn of restriction for a free spirit, and I was thrown back to my days of caretaking Will.

Her rehab lasted five months and did not come without turbulence and concern. Eventually, though, her muscles grew strong again, and her knee was more stable than before. By the time we hit the road in early December, she was at full strength again.

It wasn't until our initial walk on the beach that first winter day that I realized I was no longer worried about her knee. That morning, it was as if a weight on my shoulders had been lifted.

When you love another, no matter race, breed, sex, or species, their pain becomes your pain. You worry more for them than you would for yourself. Empathy cuts deep while intimacy and bonds multiply.

Late last night, a person I've never met, but I regard with the utmost respect, reported that she was getting toward the end of Will's Red Coat.

1:00 am: "Oh! Will just died, and I am a wreck. Again. I can't wait for your next book. I don't want to finish the last pages of Will's Red Coat!"

This woman is one of a few who has helped change my life over the past few years through a whole-food, plant-based diet. I give credit to her, and a handful of others, for helping to save my life.

But as she points out, much like Will, I had to save myself.

Sitting on a rock, I'd not be able to sit on most years due to the drought, watching Emily, petting Samwise, and swishing my legs back in forth in the current, I thought about how vulnerability forces us to trust others.

To live, Will had to trust me. To get better, stubborn, and independent, Emily had to allow me to do things for her. Each had to change the way they look at life.

So did I.

The act of revision is revolutionary. You take what you used to know, and you change it. It's not an easy task.

In Illusions, Richard Bach wrote, "What the caterpillar calls the end of the world, the master calls a butterfly."

That's the wonder of life, I do believe: sooner or later when we are broken--and all of us are--we've got to figure out how to put ourselves back together. Often it comes with the help of friends and family. Other times it comes from within, and the road can be lonely.

Emily and I are closer than we were before her surgery, and it seems as though the past year has really been a decade. Then again, for Emily, in dog years, it's something like that…maybe seven years.

We don't get to be intimately close with all that many souls during our years on this planet. But gosh, how good it feels when we do. We grow in ourselves and with each other.

A year has passed since I carried Emily out of the vet's office on West Side Road, her groggy head laying heavily against my chest. Today, I watched her bound and bounce, fly and swim, and dance with the forest spirits.

Sometimes, all I need in prayer is to consider where we are at during any given moment. Blessings have a way of revealing themselves.

Father Richard Rohr, the Albuquerque-based Franciscan friar, recently wrote, "I am increasingly convinced that the word 'prayer' was meant to be a descriptor of inner experience. When spiritual teachers invite us to pray, they are really saying: 'Go inside and know for yourself!'"

Amen.

