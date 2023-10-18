Clockwise from upper left: Emily’s first ride with us, at Arches National Park, among the ice plants of Morro Bay along the Pacific, and atop Pine Mountain, where she made a famous actress swoon.

We’re beginning Emily Week!

Six years ago, the little dog you see in the upper left-hand corner did not have a home. She was part of a large shipment of dogs from Houston area shelters to arrive at Conway Area Humane Society in preparation for a hurricane. (Emily came north from the remarkable Operation Pets Alive.)

Her scruffiness caught our eyes immediately, but life with Samwise alone was perfect for me. We had taken our first cross-country road trip in the summer, and the week before Emily arrived, Samwise and I visited Arcadia National Park.

We watched from afar as all the other Houston dogs were adopted quickly, and the super high energy ‘Millie,’ a mere six months old, remained behind, unwanted.

Atticus and I often visited Virginia Moore at the shelter, and Atticus would pose for photos with dogs languishing. Immediately, they were adopted. I figured posing Samwise with the little dog would help her, too.

When we arrived, she was brought out to a fenced run, and she resembled a bullet the way she ricocheted around the smaller area.

The poor pup needed something more, so Virginia allowed us to take Millie for a ride. The image in the upper left corner is when we first drove away from the shelter.

Half an hour later, the three of us arrived at Thorne Pond. The bold little gal at the shelter was cowed by the openness of a big world, and I could tell immediately that she would stay close to us. No leash was needed.

I removed it, and she did not stray from Samwise and me for two miles.

That’s when I knew two were about to become three.

Now look at Emily Binx Hawthorne!

She arrived the week before Halloween and was named after the little girl in Hocus Pocus, Emily Dickinson, Nathaniel Hawthorne, and vegan activist/author Mark Hawthorne. Since then, Emily has evolved into a remarkable soul.

During last January’s dusk-to-night Washington, DC trek, Samwise & Emily required leashes for much of it. Thankfully, during our 4:00 a.m. walk, they remained draped around my neck.

There are days when her graying and maturity fool me, and I think she’s older than she actually is. Time feels like it’s flying by, and I feel that familiar weight in my tender heart! And then I realize she’s not quite seven—still, time marches on.

There will be more to come on Emily this week, but I’ll tease the upcoming second chapter of our moonlight hike with a Hollywood actress last month. She had met Samwise years before, but not Emily.

Emily squeezed between us as we lay under the stars on mountain ledges, looking up at an orange balloon of a full moon ascending. Samwise sat pondering a few feet away, studying the moon and maybe hoping to see the moose who crossed our paths a few minutes earlier.

The actress, who you would recognize if you saw her, stroked Emily’s hair and confessed to her, “I do believe you are my spirit animal.”

Emily is bold, brave, whip-smart, loving; filled with wonder, joy, and loyalty, and totally in love with her life. She could very well be the spirit animal a feverish world needs.

This week, we will celebrate Emily and how she’s changed our lives and even saved mine (seriously). Hopefully, this ebullient representative of what shelter dogs can be will inspire some adoptions.

Over the next few days, new subscribers will receive 20% off an annual subscription in honor of Emi. And what a perfect time for a sale, with our next four-month road trip beginning on January 1. Better yet, a portion of every subscription will be donated to animal shelters.

How do you immediately know you’ve adopted the right dog? This is what you see within a few days.

Long live shelter dogs—but how I wish we did not need so many shelters. Samwise and Emily are grand examples of what you can find at a shelter.

