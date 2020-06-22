Emily Injures Herself

Good morning.

I’m making this post public because I know that those of you who care about Emily would want to know what I’m about to tell you.

The Divine Ms. Em is an athlete. She flies while running, bounds with ease, cuts sharp angles, ducks low branches, leaps roots and rocks. It is when she’s tongue-out happiest. Occasionally, because of the wear and tear she puts on her legs, she’ll favor one of her front legs for a few hours, but it always comes back to form within a day.

Last week, while setting up her annual appointment with Dr. Rachael Kleidon at North Country Animal Hospital, I let them know her left front leg was bothering her more than usual. Along with the various injections, tick and heartworm medication for Samwise and Emily, I asked them to check out her leg.

The next day, it was fine.

Yesterday, however, she came in from romping out back with Samwise, favoring her right hind leg, not putting any weight on it. We went to bed, hoping it was just more of the same, and we’d wake up to see her bouncy self.

Alas, this morning, she was still gimpy. We drove to Thorne Pond for a short walk, and she moved gingerly, but without complaint. When Samwise chased after a wild winged soul lifting off from the high grass, Emily was right beside him, running without a limp. But once she stopped, the limp returned. Down at the river, Emily wanted to play. I threw stick after stick, and she swam out a good fifteen yards each time, grabbed her prize, and brought it back to me.

It was good to see her smiling and enthusiastic.

I had one more hope: the swimming would help loosen up her joints, and she’d feel better after fifteen minutes in the water.

No such luck.

Their appointment is this afternoon. With coronavirus complications, no one is allowed in the office. Therefore, I called Rachael a few minutes ago, and we had a lengthy conversation. From my time as an athletic trainer, I understand most injuries can be determined merely through an interview.

We are keeping open minds about what it may be, but we feel like it is most likely a torn ligament. X-rays will tell us more.

If it is as Rachael and I both believe, we’ll go ahead quickly with the surgery. Emily’s recovery will include significant restrictions for a couple of months. No more long summer walks. She’ll need to be on a leash. It will prove a challenge for her, and for Samwise, since our mileage will be brought down to nothing, and replaced by short restrained trips into the backyard.

If we are to miss time, these are not the worse months to miss. The heat, humidity, and bugs are not enjoyable for any of us. We tolerate, push through, and pray for breezy days. I’ve always said the prime months here in the White Mountains are August through November.

The coronavirus also hits us with another problem. It will be the first surgery I’m not by one of my four-footed friends’ side in the operating room since Atticus had cataract surgery in 2006. Having a close relationship with Rachael and having spent time in operating rooms as a trainer, I’ve always been there throughout operations (and in Atti’s case, chemo treatments) and the recovery. That will not be allowed this time, but I completely understand why.

I will keep you up to date with a post tomorrow.