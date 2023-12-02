Dear friends, set the kettle to whistling, because this is a longer read. Stretch out, relax, put your feet up, and step away from the angst of the day's news. Then, stick around for a trip announcement.

Last night was the first time Emily had not taken up half the bed in six years.

How is it that she is the smallest of us but takes up the largest area? She sleeps spread across the bed, with legs and tail and neck extended as if frozen in mid-gallop, leaving me on a precarious narrow edge. Samwise does not start out sleeping with us. He prefers the dog bed across the room or even the writing room, and he joins us in the middle of the night.

Samwise claims his own space at various times of the day, while if I spend more than a couple of minutes in any of the four rooms of our hobbit hole, I'll look up and wonder just when the Divine Ms. Em glided silently in. She stretches out like she's napping, but always with one eye open.

She is my shadow and, as longtime readers might recall, the catalyst for my wanting to live after the stroke, kidney and heart failure, blood clots, internal bleeding, lung disease, anemia, pneumonia, and every other malady in my Pupu Platter of Death.

I survived five weeks in the hospital, nearly all of it on dialysis and oxygen. An endless stream of rotating doctors always sang cheerful tunes about my chances of getting back home, only to change them when I actually did. The chorus then became, "We were only being supportive; we don't know why you did not die."

In the months after, back when I still saw fragments of my medical teams, I'd answer with one word, "Atticus."

Atticus and I were two bodies sharing one soul, so it is no surprise that we both became deathly ill at the same time. His turned out to be a brain tumor, something we would not know at first. What I understood, even while fighting for my life, is that while I was in the hospital, it was the first time in fourteen years we were away from each other, and he needed me.

I did not know we were both dying.

So I defied the odds and stumbled home, half alive and an utter wreck. I passed out too often those first two weeks. I'd be standing washing the dishes, making dinner, folding laundry, and wake up on the floor as if sleeping off a dizzying drunk.

I did not tell my doctors because Atticus was still not doing well, and I was not about to abandon him again.

But thirteen days after our reunion, on Friday the 13th, my reason for living died in my arms.

(How is it that all these years later, tears still come when I type those words?)

It's the two bodies sharing one soul thing, the thousands of mountains climbed together, the enduring everything—from death threats as a Newburyport newspaperman (yes, he received them, too—when they realized going after me did not deter me) to standing on top of deadly Mount Washington in several winters to being center stage at the JFK Presidential Library while inducted into the MSPCA Hall of Fame.

Four awards were given that night at the JFK: Animal Hero, Young (Person) Hero, Lifetime Achievement (we shared several moments alone with Emmylou Harris), and Human Hero.

I was being inducted as the Human Hero but refused—unless Atticus was a co-recipient. It was only fitting that the dog who taught me to be a better human shared the stage and the honor. Besides, he'd taken every step I did and raised tens of thousands for those in need with me.

With Atticus during a subzero Franconia Ridge traverse

Setting the winter record atop Mount Jefferson.

Mount Tecumseh, our first winner peak. Little did we know what would transpire over the next three years on the trails.

They said, "What were we thinking? Of course, he belongs with you."

For the first and only time, a non-human was honored as an equal by that august animal rescue organization. (Go figure.)

My Irish Tourette's takes over as if by instinct when anyone insults

my friends, human or otherwise. I can be fiercely loyal, but especially

when defending those who cannot speak for themselves.

—

It just happens as if I’m possessed.

My tongue becomes knife-sharp and deadly,

as if dipped in poison.

When Atticus took his last breath that rainy Friday night under the pine trees at North Country Animal Hospital, the biggest part of me died as well.

God and I had a good old fight that night. I used words the Almighty rarely has heard used with his name. These came between sobs while gasping for air as my soul was ripped from my broken body.

"You M——F——er, take me, too! Take me, too!" I screamed until I begged.

Doctors told me, Don't worry, it's only a matter of time. You're lucky to be here; at best, you have five years, ten if you are VERY fortunate.

Eight days after Atticus died, the marvelous Virginia Moore, head of our local shelter at the time, an organization Atticus helped raise more than $100,000 for, reached out with a text and photo of a betrayed puppy.

"I know it's too early, but there is a dog in a Texarkana kill shelter with less than 24 hours to live."

By choosing YES—shouldn't we always say YES to the unknown, no matter how uncomfortable?—I was taking in a puppy I would not outlive.

For sixteen months, Samwise Atticus Passaconaway and I made a fine pair. I helped him refine what it means to be an independent and self-actualized being with choices and freedoms insisted on. Like Atticus, Samwise quickly proved to be a thoughtful peer.

But Samwise, even at only six months, had been a street puppy and liked being his own soul. He was comfortable with himself and the world.

It was easy. We fell into each other together while holding space for each other.

I continued struggling with my health, with blood pressure, and fainting—sometimes while climbing mountains—and I understood my days were numbered. I was resigned to that.

But then came another unwanted soul from Texas. "Millie" came north from Houston when the shelters were clearing space for what the hurricane would do to the cats and dogs of that city.

Friends pointed out the youngster’s scruffiness in online photos and how frightened she looked.

I looked away.

When a second load of Texas dogs came to Conway, and they were all adopted too, but once again, the hyperactive little black dog with the white toes remained unwanted, I realized I could no longer ignore her. We decided to pose Samwise with Millie in hopes social media would work its magic.

"Do you mind if we take her for a ride and a walk to give her a break from life behind bars? I feel bad for her."

Virginia loved the idea. (Oh, devious Virginia!)

We'd only taken five steps at Thorne Pond, and I already loathed her leash.

"Stay with us, please, little one,” I said, setting her free.

And she did—for two miles. By the time we returned to Bill, our VW Beetle convertible, two had become three.

Atti on Franconia Ridge, with a favorite Richard Bach quote.

Emily was extremely different than Samwise. She was clingy to him—at first—and then me. She needed us.

I knew that when I died, Samwise would be fine. (I had already picked out another home for them.) But Emily would be shattered.

So it came to be, two years after I came home from the hospital to be reunited with Atticus, only to have him taken from me, that I finally decided, "I want to live." Samwise would prefer it, of course, but Emily needed me.

Newcomer Emily sleeping against Samwise in Bill.

That's when the changes came: the kale, collard greens, asparagus, broccoli, and cauliflower; the Esselstyn "Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease" plan; the beans and oatmeal and flaxseed and berries.

Within a few weeks, I dropped most of my medications. The dizzy spells continued, but not as often. I began climbing again—real mountains!—and we conquered five of the storied 4,000-footers associated with Tom and Atticus in only four days. It was like old times around here.

All these years later, I see my two companions as brilliant examples of two self-actualized dogs, balancing being both civilized but also in touch with their primal heritage. Their inner wolf is never far away.

Is it any wonder I am repulsed when someone calls them fur babies or talks to them in that insipid, childish voice? It feels like an affront—mindlessly fed and gobbled up by millions on Facebook.

I am much more introspective and contained than I used to be, but talk down to Samwise and Emily as if they are idiot infants, and my Irish Tourette's kicks in. It just happens as if I’m possessed. My tongue becomes knife-sharp and deadly, as if dipped in poison.

On my best days, I talk to the offending human in the same baby voice; on my worst days, well, let's just say that my friends cringe when they hear me respond.

For better or worse, I cannot help myself. I see Samwise and Emily, as I see Atticus and Will, as fellow mortals with equal standing.

My Irish Tourette's takes over by instinct when anyone insults my friends, human or otherwise. I can be fiercely loyal, but especially in defense of those who cannot speak for themselves. Last year, at the Grand Canyon, a woman half my height and twice my circumference was cooing over Samwise and Emily. She stopped mid-pet and looked down at Emily, "She's a little heavy, don't you think?"

There was the customary timing, the slow count of three, and as if I had no say, the words came as naturally as breath, "What, you don't have any mirrors where you live?"

With Emi, the scars on my hand remain from Will’s bites. “We are all just walking each other home.” ~ Ram Dass

I know. I know.

But this is the bond we share. I am determined that Samwise and Emily are equals, and since they cannot respond, the worst (and purest) form of Irish pours forth like straight whisky.

Now back to my story. (We Irish do have the gift of gab.)

Last night, I was surprised when Emily left the bed while I streamed the Celtics game on my laptop. And she did not return even after they went outside for the last time. Instead, Emily lay in Sam's big bed. When I woke up this morning, she was still there, and the body pressed warmly against me was Samwise's.

It dawned that this is one of life's silently weighted moments.

This is the first time I've woken up this way. It both saddened me and made me happy for Emily. She's entering a new stage of middle age, and I have always applauded her for making her own choices. But still, this is a big one.

Even after all this time, we are never apart, other than when Sam and Emi are at Tracy's getting groomed, or I leave them in Clarence while running into a store, we remain inseparable.

Now, though, as we move forward, Emily does so as a once-again transformed being. This is a new chapter for her, and I look forward to what she does with it, albeit with my sensitive heart. With dogs, days pass as weeks and months as years.

How grand it is that we get to see the stages of life in those we live with and love. Even the tiniest changes can hit us with their poignancy and remind us of Ram Dass's words, "We are all just walking each other home."

Thank you for walking with us this morning.

A Change in Trip Plans

We have planned and plotted our latest grand adventure for several months. And already, things have changed. We were scheduled to leave on New Year’s Day and return the first week of May. We are now departing Jackson on Christmas Day. It is no doubt the first of many unforeseen edits to our cross-country coddiwomple. I’ll explain where we are headed and why the new timeline tomorrow in a much shorter letter to all paying subscribers.

This post is for all free and paying subscribers. Feel free to share it with family and friends through text, email, or social media. We appreciate you helping to spread the word.

In the next letter, you’ll also read about these two gentlemen from our local woods…

this woman, who we met on the side of a forlorn and cold west Texas road last trip…

and an upcoming painful goodbye in our next letter.

Even with all of that packed into it, it will be half the length of this letter!

Lastly, thank you for making our 2024 Adventure Calendar the biggest seller we’ve ever had. As always, a good portion of the money goes to animals in need.

