Emily & the Thorne Pond 5

After yesterday’s two letters, I am serving up a palate cleanser. And what better way than with Emily exercising two of her passions, swimming and retrieving, and the calm response of the Canada geese?

These five geese decided to summer on Thorne Pond. That is unusual for our area. By this point of the year, Canada geese are long gone. But they’re sticking around for some good reason they’ve yet to disclose to me—not that they have to.

Is it my imagination, or do the geese follow us on the 3/4-mile loop around the water’s edge? They are never far and even draw nearer most evenings.

The Thorne Pond 5 are so used to us that Emily’s splashes are the only noises when she rushes into the water. The birds, capable of a rousing cacophony, watch silently and without concern.

This is the kind of relationship with other beings we have worked on since Samwise and Emily arrived. It was not easy in those initial months since both came with a primal prey drive. But gosh, how these kind souls have grown in restraint, respect, and, I tell myself, reverence. (But let’s be honest, who knows about the reverence part, but I believe in it so I’m foisting it upon Sam and Emi.)

It does a heart good.

Waffle Addiction

I have not had a good waffle since my Saturday morning clandestine gatherings with townie friends at Kathy Ann’s along the Merrimack in Newburyport so long ago. It was the perfect spot for a newspaperman to gather the stories the paper of record never touched. Alas, these meetings came to an up riot end when the corrupt mayor, who banned any city hall employee from speaking with me, discovered many of her department heads were having waffles with me. Oh, those exciting times.

I’ve not had any waffles (good, bad, or indifferent) since switching to a whole-food, plant-based diet.

Thanks to Plantstrong Foods, which I recently mentioned, that has changed.

I think I am in love. These are seriously addicting and even, dare I say, healthy.

My waffle iron is back in use, and while I’ve yet to determine my favorite of the three varieties, it’s a joy trying to figure out. I’m not a gluten-free eater, because gluten is not an issue, but that mix may be taking the lead.

I like pure Vermont or New Hampshire maple syrup with pancakes and waffles, but I also smother them with berries, which helps with the sugar spike. Local raspberries have been outstanding after too much rain doomed the strawberries.

This is where I feel the need to let you know I have no affiliation with any of the products I share here. Nevertheless, Plantstrong Pancake & Waffle Mix can be found here.

Late afternoon backyard vibing.

Bewitching Roasted Garlic Mushroom & Barley Soup

INGREDIENTS

A large garlic bulb

24 ounces of sliced and/or chopped mushrooms. Choose mushrooms that make you smile.

4 carrots sliced into rounds. If large, half the rounds.

4 cups of veggie broth (I use no-oil and low sodium*

1/2 cup of hulled barley

1 TBS liquid aminos or soy sauce

1 TBS freshly dried thyme

1 TSP of crushed dried rosemary

2 TBS of any dark-flavored balsamic vinegar. I use California Balsamics Gilroy Garlic, but you can also use apple cider vinegar

As much pepper as you wish. (I don’t use salt, but you probably do so go for it.)

INSTRUCTIONS

Before you do anything else, set the oven to 400 degrees and cut the top third off of the garlic bulb, leaving the cloves beheaded and exposed. Wrap it in parchment paper and then tin foil, or if you have a tiny covered dish, that will do. Then roast the garlic for 50 minutes. Your kitchen will suddenly smell romantic and rich, and you’ll begin to think you’re Julie Child. When the garlic is nearly done…



Preheat a soup pot on medium-high. Once a few drops of water dance around the hot surface, you’ll know the pot is ready. Reduce the heat to medium. Then add your mushrooms and let them sizzle and pop in their natural juices. If they begin to dry out and stick, add a tablespoon of water. After 5 minutes, add the sliced carrots.

With the mushrooms and carrots nicely browned and the garlic cool enough to handle, squeeze the bulb and watch all that gooey garlic goodness go into the pot. Give it a stir, and cook for another minute.



Now you are ready to add your veggie broth. Add the coconut aminos and vinegar to the mixture and sing like you are one of the Sanderson Sisters in old Salem. Give it a whir with the kind of wooden spoon you used to fear as a child, especially if you were raised Irish-Catholic.

Let’s spice it up with the rosemary and thyme. Stir again.

Raise the heat to bring it to a lively simmer, add the barley, stir, and recite Shakespeare’s ‘Song of the Witches’ from Macbeth.

Add your pepper and pretend it’s something more scandalous. Turn the heat down a notch or two so that simmer is more of a slight bubble.

Check the cooking time on the package of barley. I use the slow-cooking kind, and I leave the pot be for close to an hour. You may feel like adding more broth (or even water) by the end.

All that’s left to do is to cackle away when you taste how delicious this brew is.

I always add a swirl of Smoked Hickory Balsamic from California Balsamics to my bowl as well. (I find balsamic allows me to avoid salt.)

I have no nutritional analysis for you since this recipe was handed down, and I changed it to my liking.

Atticus saying on a mountaintop.

In ordinary circumstances, this would be the kind of post where I’d welcome comments. But after yesterday’s posts, we’re taking a break from comments for a wee bit.

“But her [Virginia Woolf] insight holds true — the easier it becomes to convey a message in a certain medium, the less selective we grow about what that message contains, and soon we are conveying the trifles and banalities of our day-to-day life, simply because it is effortless to fill the page (or feed, or screen, or whatever medium comes next).” ~ Maria Popova

