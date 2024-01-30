Dr. McDougall’s Pad Thai Noodle Soup with micro greens.

Due to my health issues with heart failure, kidney failure, stroke, and other unspoken maladies, I have adopted Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn's Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease program and diet. This is a 'clean' vegan way of eating that concentrates on six servings of greens daily, keeping fat calories around 10% and skipping most nuts and seeds along with avocado and coconut. Sodium is kept at a minimum, and only minimally processed foods are allowed. I eat plenty of beans, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

Traveling from hotel room to hotel room can be challenging for me. Finding a healthy salad on the road in contemporary America is close to impossible. The only restaurants we stop at are drive-thru establishments, and that's limited to Starbucks (blueberry oatmeal) and Wendy's (plain baked potato).