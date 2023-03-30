After a final midday walk on the beach at Morro Bay on Tuesday, we drove east and arrived in Mariposa during a pelting rainstorm, and the entrance to our lodging was flooded. Thankfully, it was rain and not snow since we had traveled in a winter storm warning.

We turned up the heat inside our rental, and all three of us toweled off before climbing under the covers.

When we awakened yesterday, the storm was replaced by birdsong, blue skies, and a bright sunrise.

I adore this town, named by early explorers for the overwintering varieties of butterflies. It is a gateway to Yosemite National Park, which has been closed more than open over the past two months. It's currently open, but it is snowing, and I'm still determining if we'll get to the park.

Every year we land in Mariposa, and I tout the community and numerous trails and confess it holds more allure for us than Yosemite. National Park lovers get upset with me over this. But our travels are about more than just about me, and Yosemite is not Samwise and Emily-friendly, at least not in their leashless ways. No disrespect to those who adore Yosemite, but we'd rather be out walking than spending time as windshield tourists. So we enjoy areas outside the park, walking endless miles by rivers and in the hills, where the wildflowers—especially the California poppies—soak up the sunshine.

This is John Muir territory. When last I wrote about Muir, we visited Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, where he slept for several nights on his 1,000-mile walk to the Gulf of Mexico. (Read that letter here.) Muir had hoped to find a way to South America to continue his ambling but was besieged by malaria in the Florida Keys. It was a dreadful recovery, but when he finally recovered, he changed plans and booked passage instead to San Francisco by way of the Panama Canal. When he arrived, he needed to escape the crowds and walked east into these same foothills until he came to Yosemite Valley.

Muir did not discover Yosemite, for Native Americans had lived there for thousands of years, and many white settlers were already living there. But John of the Mountains wrote lyrically about the land and spent much of the next decade there. It was in Yosemite where his prose found its rhapsody and where he was happiest.

"I used to envy the father of our race, dwelling as he did in contact with the new-made fields and plants of Eden; but I do so no more, because I have discovered that I also live in 'creation's dawn.'"

— John Muir

Muir is considered a saint in the conservation world, one of Yosemite's saviors, a leading reason we have so many national parks, and was a co-founder of the Sierra Club. I admire him in many ways, but his racism toward the First Americans who lived in Yosemite, and the slaves of the south, cannot be ignored.

From the Atlantic Monthly, April 2021:

Thanks in part to Muir's advocacy, Yosemite was designated as a national park in 1890, but the valley was no new-made field; people had been living there for thousands of years. Though the park's superintendent, A. E. Wood, stated in 1892 that the Miwok and Mono people had a "moral right" to continue hunting, gathering, and residing in the park, Muir disagreed. After encountering a group of Mono people on one of his hikes, he mused that they "seemed to have no right place in the landscape," and expressed his disgust at the sight of their unwashed faces. (Muir frequently contrasted the "cleanliness" of nature with the dirtiness he perceived in humans and human societies: "A strangely dirty and irregular life these dark-eyed, dark-haired, half-happy savages lead in this clean wilderness," he wrote in The Atlantic after another encounter with Native people in Yosemite.)

Others defend Muir, saying he was a byproduct of his era and battered by his upbringing under his extremist Bible-thumping father. Throughout the rest of his life, Muir would be educated and grow in acceptance, but many of his peers, including a co-founder of the Sierra Club, were white supremacists, and Muir never called them out. He was a man of outstanding foresight when it came to Nature but was myopic in understanding those different from himself.

I remain a fan of Muir, but he was a complicated fellow when it came to withholding the same regard for people of other skin colors with the same understanding he had of Nature's multitudes.

There will be more on this later, but while we are here, I'd rather focus on the ecstasy I share with John Muir when romping the local hills and mountains.

One of our favorite poppy-laced walks, and the reason we are here, is currently impossible to get to. You guessed it—several rock and landslides block the access road.

So we began our stay here with a walk on that closed road. It is impassable for motor vehicles, but we are happily on foot. So off we set along the dirt road next to the raging Merced River.

At 8:00 am, it was 39 degrees when we left Clarence and began our trek, but it got hot between the ridges under the direct sun, and my hoodie, hat, and gloves were off in 10 minutes. It was glorious walking in the spring air shirtless, and we luxuriated in the soaking sun for five miles.

Samwise and Emily drank from the waterfalls flowing with snowmelt, and I cupped my hands and dipped into a few to quench my thirst.

It never reached 50 degrees here yesterday, and our afternoon trek was under the clouds and in a strong breeze. While the thermometer read 5 degrees warmer than our morning hike, I needed the warmth of my gloves, hoodie, and hat, and I still felt chilled.

The sun plays tricks on hikers, and many have been caught unaware while rambling in the area. You may remember reading about a young family who'd moved to Mariposa from San Francisco a few years ago.

Jonathan Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 31, their 1-year-old daughter, Aurelia "Miju," and their dog Oski were found dead while hiking along the Merced River. They'd walked 6.5 miles and were only 1.6 miles from their car when they died of heat stroke. They'd finished all their water (85 ounces), and texts and phone calls for help never went through due to poor reception.

The temperature reached 109 during their hike, and a wildfire burned all the shade canopy.

It is a heart-wrenching cautionary tale that speaks to the need to always be aware of the circumstances.

Our second outing was more hilly, and the elevation gave us a heart-thumping workout. As soon as we returned to Clarence, it began raining again, and when we went to bed, it had turned to snow.

As I write you, it is cold and overcast. Patches of snow dot the yard, and the surrounding hills are white. But we'll get in two outings, starting with hills and ending with a long, flat river walk when the afternoon sun arrives.

We are here until Saturday, and you'll hear from me each day of our visit. There's much to be said about this charming community, why we are drawn here, and why I chose not to move to Mariposa.

This letter is free and open to all readers. Please feel free to share it with friends and on social media. This week's remaining letters are for paying subscribers, but two or three free posts will be sent in April. I announced the other day that I would finally write about what became of Atticus's breeder, Paige Foster. It will be better broken into three chapters. So those of you who have wondered have much to look forward to.

We leave Mariposa on Saturday, and I hope you've got your traveling reading glasses on. There are 14 stops awaiting in the next 26 days!

A flash sale of 20% off annual subscriptions is currently underway. It runs through midnight on Saturday. If you've considered upgrading to receive upwards of 12 to 15 letters monthly, you may want to take advantage of this offer. This is the final sale of our road trip.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Thank you for being here.

Thank you for reading. This letter is public, so feel free to share it. Share

Coddiwomple Tote Bags

Love this post from Sandy!

Sarah Montgomery is thrilled with the response to her artfully designed Coddiwomple tote bags. I’m thrilled to support Sarah’s business, and I’m not taking a cut. If you buy from her, all money goes to Sarah, and you’re also supporting a small business. You can find Sarah’s totes here.

Coddiwomple Totes