Don’t you love it that these natural columns are called “Elephant’s Feet”?
Today did not end up anything like we had planned, and we ended up in a completely different state than we expected. Oh, and there’s a snowstorm brewing.
The vagaries of a good vagabondage are what makes it worth undertaking.
I’m leaving you a morsel with these few photos.
Full story to come tomorrow.
PS: Tears are involved.
