Anaïs Nin wrote of the smothering need for change in her journal when she penned, “And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom.”

After twenty years of exploring, walking, and living in New Hampshire’s rugged mountains, the same impulse closed its hands around my throat. Six months ago, I couldn’t imagine leaving our comfortable nest in Jackson, that tiny town with its two covered bridges, halfway between North Conway and Mount Washington. Two months later, I knew that Samwise, Emily, and I could no longer stay.

The change seemed to come upon us suddenly, but looking back, it had been building for a few years. It was not until I decided to wake up that I could see it.

Now, as we prepare for 2026, our lives have changed drastically. I gave away nearly everything we owned, moved to the sea, and we are celebrating an even more monastic life. I came to be in the quiet, write books, and concentrate on a deeper peace.

