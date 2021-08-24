Dog Days Continue

Postcards to cool your 'dogs'

Share

Here in Northern New England, we’ve not had our usual sing-song August weather. Another heatwave is upon us. I read the other day that we are in line to have both the hottest and the wettest August in history. Those two usually don’t go along with each other. Now I know we don’t have the flooding they’ve had down South or the wildfires raging in the Wes…

This post is for paying subscribers

← Previous