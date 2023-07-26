Ditching Instagram

Good morning.

Change is afoot in the hobbit hole as we three simplify, simplify!

The more I see of Instagram, the less I’m enjoying it. There are select accounts I genuinely like, but at this time, I’m a better person with less electronic clutter. I deactivated my Instagram account yesterday. It may return; just not sure when.

Instead, I’ll read and write more.

It’s a strange feeling to deactivate an account. When we reject it, we are so trained to “need” social media that we feel as if we’re doing something naughty…even taboo. And yet, stepping away, at least for now, feels freeing.

Thankfully, a friend runs the Following Atticus Facebook page with its 200,000 followers and only keeps it alive for when it is needed to promote another book. Twitter went the way of the dodo for me when Elon Musk took over, and the feel of an already toxic site intensified.

Neither forum is missed.

When I ditched my personal FB page years ago, an acquaintance asked, “But how will you stay in touch with fam…