Good morning from our last full day in Moab.

The sun will hide from us today, but the temperatures will still reach into the fifties. Tomorrow, after an early morning hike, we leave for Kanab. It will be a seven-hour drive as we will poke along with various roadside stops.

Our time in charming Kanab will be brief. On Tuesday, we’re off to Tucson and the Sonoran Desert for our longest stay of this trip. We’ll spend an entire month hanging with the saguaros and song dogs.

The walking will be different. Everything is over slickrock here, which can be jarring on knees, ankles, and feet. Our favorite hikes in the Sonoran Desert will lead us over softer, more even ground. It will be a welcome change. In Moab, it is nearly impossible to find an easy walk. The last week has provided us with some serious cardio workouts.

While in Tucson, we’ll have a chance to stretch out and relax. I’ll concentrate more on book writing and correspondence with friends I have not had time to write to. I’ll also b…