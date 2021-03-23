Desert Dreams: Our Latest Stop

Trading in the Sonoran Desert for the Mojave Desert, we left behind the saguaro and are greeted on our twice-daily treks by Joshua trees, yucca, creosote, agave, and a variety of cacti, most notably the taller cholla. I miss the bird song of southern Arizona, but we now roam a lusher, more fragrant land. Recent rain infuses the air with a sweetness exotic to these New England pilgrims. The aroma of creosote and sage intoxicates us. While Samwise and Emily carry their noses high since we are walking where wild horses and burros live.

The highlights of our three weeks down south were the morning walks through hills of statuesque saguaros, hours spent on the porch of our casita watching the hummingbirds, and cool evenings by the fireplace. For a vegan from northern New Hampshire, where the closest Whole Foods or Trader Joe's is two hours away, I was spoiled by the dizzying convenience of seven of these stores within twenty minutes of our base.

But the time came when we needed to move on with this adventure, to roll in Clarence, and discover new landscapes to set eyes and feet (and paws) on. More importantly, Samwise was bored. I could see this in his demeanor. He missed the hopefulness of green. Where there's green, there is more wildlife, mesmerizing scents for his hunter's nose, and the expectation that someone may be just around the next corner on the trail. If he can smell them, he figures he'll soon see them.

Tucson is an oasis, but there weren't many convenient trails for us, and we never took an afternoon walk. Each morning, we'd put in all our miles for the day when solitude and off-leash jaunts were possible.

Yesterday, I witnessed a reborn Samwise and Emily spring lightly along the trails. We were walking at dawn and witnessed the mountains flame red. There was even a small peak to climb. We sat atop the rough summit and soaked in the flat land to the east and the freshness in the air. Samwise, as is his tendency, and was Atticus's, had to reach the highest place to observe the world below and beyond. When he peak-scouts like this, he reminds me of an explorer from days gone by.

All three of us were giddy to come upon a stream bubbling with life and sparkling in the morning light. It was the first one they drank from since we left home. Close to the water, juniper and pine trees also drank their fill and grew tall. This is where we saw most of the birds. Samwise and Emily waded and drank, and happiness dripped from their mouths as much as the water did.

I didn't realize how much we missed something as simple as a gently meandering stream.

By the time we returned to our hotel room, I had changed our reservation from two nights to three. Not bad for a stop that was determined at the last moment, hours before we left Tucson. I was unsure where I wanted to go, but it was clear a change would be nice.

This trip has always been about walking. We left the White Mountains in hopes of finding places to amble where we could be free. We’ve found that here.

How little it takes to make us happy.

Where's here?

Well, it's a city I never thought we'd spend time in. Now, I'm considering a month-long stay in a future winter. Numerous trails are but twenty minutes from the famed Las Vegas Strip, which is pretty much everything we are not.

We drove it the first night we were in town. With the windows down and the sky roof open, the lights and sounds did their best to seduce us. What a thrill and an overload to the senses! These three rubes from the sticks found it enthralling. We gawked and ogled, our mouths often hanging open.

Instead of being frustrated while stuck in traffic, we took the opportunity to gaze with bumpkin eyes at the electric world as it hummed, thrummed, and beat on. Granted, we don't live here, and we could never live here or in any desert region, but it was a rush to see all the excitement of a make-believe world that hides cruelty behind a scintillating mask. We even parked, got out, and walked.

I thought of the three pornstars who flew in from Vegas to attend one of the larger Following Atticus book events. (Two of them returned for another.)

"If you ever get to Vegas, look us up. We mean it! We know some good hikes."

No, we did not look them up. But I smile, knowing that two of them are reading this as subscribers.

(You were right, by the way, there are superb hikes here!)

Our hotel is a few miles south, on the same road as the Strip. And while we are comfortable, I understand we only see what we wish to see. Having an abundance of nature within reach is everything to us.

We'll check out of our hotel tomorrow morning, get in another jaunt on a red clay path, and drive onward to where a second hike awaits us at noon.

Tomorrow night we'll be elsewhere. Not sure where—I'm still considering our options.

Wherever we land, I'm grateful the three of us have this opportunity to experience the world on our terms during troubling times. Not a day goes by that I don’t consider our privilege.

Thank you for being here. It does my heart good knowing you are reading of our days. I appreciate it.

PS: I've been listening to “Desert Notebooks: A Road Map for the End of Time” by Ben Ehrenreich while driving. The book takes place in the Mojave Desert. I like his style, but not the narrator. I may get the book to read it when I'm done listening.

This is from our next to the last night at the Tucson casita.

For those interested in renting the casita we stayed in while visiting Tucson, I highly recommend it. Abigail, the owner, is the kindest host we've encountered. You can find the listing here. Tell her we said "hello."

Lake Mead.

