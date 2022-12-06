December’s What Are You Reading?
Reading weather has descended here in Northern New England. The nights are long and made more so by how the sun dips below the western mountains before 4:00 pm. We’ve not had any more lasting snow, but the temperatures remain low. It’s perfect for fleece, mittens (they are warmer than gloves), soup, mugs of tea, writing Christmas cards, listening to carols, and reading.
