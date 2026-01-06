A winter Cape Cod state of mind.

I’m behind on too many little things because of the frantic pace of the past five months. Once again, our monthly reading post pokes up her head a week late.

With everything going on, I’ve been listening to old friends – books I enjoyed and have read in the past. But each night, and some afternoons, I’ve enjoyed reading about our new region. Two of these are re-reads for me.

The Shores of Bohemia, A Cape Cod Story: 1910 - 1960 by John Taylor Williams brings me back to a time I’d enjoy most out here, I do believe. It’s about the personalities and creatives that flooded (mostly) the Outer Cape. Eugene O’Neill, Willem de Kooning, Emma Goldman, Edward Hopper, John and Katy Smith Dos Passos, and many others. This area was, to a slightly lesser extent, what Paris was in Hemingway’s time. I’m fascinated by the names, many of which I feel like I knew even before moving here.

The Outer Beach: A Thousand-Mile Walk on Cape Cod’s Atlantic Shore by Robert Finch is suc…