It was Samwise who found the body. He knew it was there three days before, but I asked him to stay on the trail since it was hunting season.

On the fourth day, Christmas Day, he was more insistent, so I agreed to follow him. We climbed a slight rise, and there it was, heavy and lifeless in the fallen leaves.

Emily quickly stepped behind me, and even Samwise hesitated and cautiously sniffed the ground around the corpse at a safe distance. It was as if they feared that it would spring back to life and catch us at any moment.

At first, I did not see the gunshot wound or the dried blood. The cold weather had preserved the body, and it looked almost peaceful.

It seemed strange that the crows had not violated the scene since it had been that way for at least four days and probably longer, for we had only been hiking that route in the West Barnstable Conservation Area for four days.

On two of those days, we heard gunshots as the last of the season's hunters killed deer. My guess is that they saw this magnificent coyote and had sport with him. They obviously did not care about the 'trophy' since they'd left the body intact. Perhaps they were only getting rid of their competition.

On that first day, we stuck around for fifteen minutes. I imagined myself there, among the bare beech. Without leaves, the blue skies were everywhere in the tiny glade, and the stars had to be magnificent at night.

This was not the kind of coyote we'd find out West in another six weeks. He was a king, sturdy, muscular, had eaten well, and was as big as Samwise—forty to city pounds bigger than what we see in the desert.

In New England, our coyotes have bred with the wolves in Canada, and they are far more dangerous.

On that first morning, neither Samwise nor Emily drew within five feet of the body. And I understood that. Emily was even jittery.

The scene was unforgettable, and I thought back to it throughout the day and dreamed that night of the coyote cavorting through the forest, almost taking flight while gliding with his family on a run while chasing a meal, fleeing humans, or even just at play.

He was so free, with the wind in his thick fur, his eyes wide, all the senses of the forest thrilling his nose. Until the bullet pierced his underside, and he abruptly, cruelly fell to the cold earth. In my nightmare, I was the coyote. Then, when I looked down on his lifeless form, it was Samwise. I woke with a start!

I was not the only one who did not forget the coyote. And this is where Samwise mystifies me. After eight years, I know him so well, yet parts of my friend remain a mystery.

We walked at sunrise the following day, and where he had left the trail the day before, Sam paused and looked back at me.

He's so damn smart.

Because of the hunters, I asked him to stay on the trail. His eyes seemed to implore me, and I nodded and then began singing loudly in case there were guns nearby.

Sam led us back to the coyote, and this time, he went right up to the body and circled it while sniffing. Then he did something I'll always remember.

Sam sat next to the coyote, and he did not move. He watched over him, looked up at the sky, and looked around at the trees, but mostly, he pondered the dead coyote.

He stayed like that until I asked, "You okay? Ready to go?"

We'd walk in West Barnstable for another week. Previously, we varied our route, taking advantage of the intricate trail network. Samwise leads us in a forest, and his practice is to wait at trail junctions to see which way I'd like to go.

But after that first day at the sylvan gravesite, Samwise chose the route and always brought us back to the spot. Day after day, he sat next to the coyote until, after several minutes, he'd look at me and let me know he was ready.

So, when we were walking on that Navajo service road near the Grand Canyon, and the three coyotes kept passing from side to side in front of us, I wondered what Samwise was thinking. It wasn't until we returned to Clarence, pulled back onto the road, and began to drive away that I noticed the three coyotes behind us watching our departure.

That's when I began to wonder what they understood in their own marvelous ways.

Earlier on that walk, when the Navajo father and son pulled over to talk and realized who I was, they blessed me as a Navajo friend. In my imagination, I wondered if the trio sensed Samwise was also a Navajo friend.

In Navajo legend and lore, coyotes are pivotal in their creation myths. He is both mischievous and wise and is god-like.

This is so different than how white society looks at coyotes. We consider them a nuisance, pests, a form of vermin.

I prefer the Navajo view and see the coyote as a fellow mortal, a universal sibling.

When they sang to us the other morning, and Samwise was far ahead, I asked him to wait, and he did. That's when he chose to sit and watch and listen to them.

I will never pretend to comprehend what wise Samwise knows, but he is drawn to his wild brethren and feels a deeper connection. I allow the possibilities beyond my grasp to flourish.

We will walk here this morning and at daybreak for three more days before leaving the song dogs behind. Each time they shower us with their yips and howls, I will remember West Barnstable and how Samwise sat in vigil for days with another.

The Gentle Barn

I’m cautious about organizations we partner with, and I tend to study for a while before deciding to help. Last month, I was uncertain that we’d team up with another non-profit animal organization on this trip since a lot of effort goes into it. But I remembered how privileged Samwise, Emily, and I are to be on the road, seeing and experiencing what we do.

Our fundraising efforts, most of which come during the months we travel, are a way to give back and highlight the importance of giving to animal rescue organizations.

This month, for the first time we are raising money for The Gentle Barn.

From their website:

The Gentle Barn started on a half-acre property in the middle of the San Fernando Valley, CA. In 2003, The Gentle Barn moved to a six-acre paradise in Santa Clarita, CA. The property is complete with large horse and cow pastures, a red and white barnyard for the smaller animals, an organic vegetable garden, lots of shade trees, and a panoramic view of gorgeous mountains. There are nearly 200 animals that are safe and happy at The Gentle Barn, and there is plenty of room to welcome their visitors and the children they host. The Gentle Barn has a second location in Nashville, Tennessee, and a third in St Louis, Missouri. Since its inception, The Gentle Barn has saved thousands of animals and been host to over 950,000 people.

As is our practice, half the money coming in will be split between The Gentle Barn and another dog/cat California rescue organization I will decide upon by the end of today.

Thank you for being here today. Thank you for reading about Samwise and Emily, and our travels.

Onward, by all means.