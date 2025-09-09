The new (as of 2024) mural of Jack Kerouac in Lowell, MA. It was the first literary stop of our day. I think it’s gorgeous and vibrant. What a tribute!

The Hampton Inn Hadley-Amherst has asked me for a review before we check out. I let them know the room was clean, beds were comfortable, the lighting was lacking, and the WiFi was unacceptable. It is strange to stay at a chain hotel anywhere and not have reliable WiFi. Most days, I can live without it if need be, but it is necessary to send you a letter.

Instead, I’m writing to you from my phone in a parking lot down the road.

Yesterday was a good beginning, although I always forget how exhausting the first day of any road trip is for these three country mice who otherwise stay close to home. We checked into our hotel at 4 pm, and we were all napping fifteen minutes later. It was 7 pm when we opened our eyes!

So, a quick one this morning, before we head west, toward a quieter day with less traffic and more countryside. I’ll check in this…