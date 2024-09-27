Dawn's Cloud & Light Show
Good morning.
My thoughts this morning are with those of you who have been in Helene’s path. I cannot imagine the destruction you’ve seen. Let’s hope everyone stayed safe and your homes are whole.
In contrast, this is what we woke up to this morning. Yesterday, we received much-needed rain. It was heavy and constant, and it replenished our rivers and ponds. The rain will also help stretch the colors of our emerging colors.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tom Ryan, Author to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.