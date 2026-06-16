Dawn Among the Dead at Truro's Snow Cemetery

Good morning, and greetings from the road.

Before I get into where we are—that can wait for now—I’ll let you know that our first two days did not go as planned, dreamed or wished.

Nothing tragic occurred, and all four of us (the HMS Beagle included) are fine. We simply had a difficult time leaving Truro. There was always more to do, more to pack, clean, and organize. Our new living situation (packing things away) was different than I have been used to in past years. Throw in the sweltering heat and humidity of the last few days, and it was a lesson in humility. I am not as young as I used to be.

I’d rise at 4 am the last three days, but soon felt like poor Sysiphus pushing that boulder up the mountain, while doing it on a greased track.

No complaints, mind you, there was just more to leaving than I anticipated. I had scripted our first days to perfection, but not our exit.

But all is well now, and I am blessed to be a storyteller, since misadventures are always treasures, too.