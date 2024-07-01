Clarence at Ship Rock, Navajo Nation.

Dear reader,

I apologize for my lack of posts over the last week or so. Sometimes, life gets in the way, and I’m not much good for anything, especially not writing.

My best work comes from the heart, and that’s how I write my favorite letters. But there are times when the world intrudes, and I scuffle.

This month has been a mixed bag. As summer blooms, the valleys and mountains are a brilliant, lush green. All this beauty can make my heart ache—in all the best ways.

Meanwhile, one of my favorite times of the year is now beginning in our backyard. Will’s Wildflower Garden has transformed into a sanctuary for milkweed plants. Butterflies and other pollinators are drawn to them, and the scent of the new blooms is nearly as fragrant as lilacs.