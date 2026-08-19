Part One: Tuesday

After a disastrous 32 hours, we finally have our rental car. I had hoped we’d get it soon after the crash, but small-town complications got in the way. (More on those later.)

We are currently waiting at the tow yard for someone to show up to unlock the gate so we can transfer everything in the Beagle to our Chevy Blazer rental.

According to the folks at GEICO, they don’t have much hope that the Beagle can be saved. An expert will check it out tomorrow or the next day. They believe that once a driver’s side airbag has been deployed, it’s pretty much a death sentence.

So, here we are, waiting, as we’ve done for 30 hours. It’s been a confusing time, and a trying time. As soon as we transfer our gear, it’s off to Napa Valley for one night, and not the two I planned. That means skipping Robert Frost’s birthplace in San Francisco and John Muir’s grave in Martinez, California. (We’ve been to both before, but I had my reasons to return.)

We’ll be in the Redwoods tomorrow afternoon, seeking some healing for body, mind, and spirit.

Before I clicked off, Alonzo quickly said, “Oh, I ordered To Kill a Mockingbird. I told you I read it in school when I saw your email address. I’m going to read it to my daughter. These are confusing times for people like us. I want her to see that there are also good people who care. People like Atticus Finch.”

Part Two: Wednesday

I’m picking this up at 5 am from a Home2 Suites.

Alonzo, the fine and kind fellow who towed the Beagle from the accident scene and broke regulations by giving Samwise and Emily a ride (along with their allowed human), showed up to open the gate.

He has a good face, a calm, serene, caring face. Of course I was shook up during the hours immediately following the accident and was not thinking clearly. If I had been, I would have taken photos of the angel doctor, her travel friend at the crash scene, the other driver and his friend, and, especially, Alonzo.

On the day we met, Alonzo was a steadfast presence when I was confused and hurting. But that didn’t keep me from noticing the pride he took in his work, in every detail, and in how thoroughly he went about it.

I was not myself yesterday. I gave dead links to the 20% off subscription sale. Half the proceeds will go to Emily’s rescue organization, Operation Pets Alive. All annual subscriptions are 20% off, including gift subscriptions. That’s $4.67 a month. Not bad for a year’s worth of storytelling in stunning natural settings. Founding Memberships are slashed from $250 to $200. Get 20% off for 1 year The stories will continue, long after we settle into the Truro cottage. So one could say that even after we are home, presumably with a new chariot, our travels will continue! At least in words, photos, and videos. Give a gift subscription

He is a content soul, a Hispanic with a rich accent who has lived in Mariposa most of his 35 years. He’s married (happily) and has three kids—two boys and a daughter. The boys’ ages are 3 and 5, and the daughter is 8.

Alonzo isn’t an effusive man, but he smiled slightly and genuinely, and spoke like a man who knows he has it good but is also aware enough to realize he’s responsible for his good life.

The day of the crash was his kids’ first day back at school after an enjoyable summer.

“Their mother is happy,” Alonso said.

When I spoke to the tow yard’s owner earlier, he told me I only had a few minutes to transfer my belongings. Alonzo opened the gate; I waved as I entered, pulled up to the Beagle, and got to work. Samwise and Emily raced to greet Alonzo, and he and I waved again.

He was also busy, cleaning his tow truck, spraying it down.

I switched everything over in 15 minutes, including the smooth wooden cross my late friend Romeo Duval gave me. It had been in the glove box of Bill (our VW Beetle convertible), Clarence (the orange VW Tiguan), and then the HMS Beagle.

After a final sweep, I realized this would be my last time seeing the Beagle, and I became emotional. I looked at the front left crumpled corner, but what hit me the most was the crashed windshield where paramedics are convinced I hit my head.

I thanked Romeo for his wooden cross in a silent prayer. Without realizing it, I was running my hand over this hard Irish skull, checking again for a single tender spot, but there was not a scrape or bruise. How?

I don’t care too much about material things, but the loss of the Beagle after only 50,000 miles of exploration hit me. It was not a great ride, but it was a decent one. My heartache had to do with the dog hair, two major trips across the country (only one where the Beagle made it back home), visits to vets and friends, and eventually how it was filled with pretty much everything we moved to the Cape with.

Cars aren’t special, but the life, love, wonder, friendship, and the memories they carry are.

Alonzo had moved the truck to the rear yard. He didn’t stop to chat, so I didn’t want to bother him. So we left, pointing the Blazers north for a 3-hour ride.

Five minutes later, my phone rang. It was Alonzo.

“Hey man, I was hoping to say goodbye.”

“Alonzo, I did not want to get in your way. Your boss told me we only had a few minutes. Sorry, I would have loved to thank you one last time, but I figured you were in a hurry.”

“I am, but I would have liked a better goodbye, too. Please be safe. I told my wife about you and your dogs, and we both prayed for you last night.

“Have a good and safe end of your trip, Tom.”

“Thanks, brother.”

Before I clicked off, Alonzo quickly said, “Oh, I ordered To Kill a Mockingbird. I told you I read it in school when I saw your email address. I’m going to read it to my daughter. These are confusing times for people like us. I want her to see that there are also good people who care. People like Atticus Finch.”

These trips are never just about the National Parks, the hikes, and the scenery. They are about the faces as well as the places.

Even in the bleakest moments, you can catch glimpses of love and miracles. All you have to do is notice them.

As we move on, I will remember the two friends in the Porsche, the driver’s anguish, but also their hugs before we parted. If I recall correctly, the driver wanted three hugs. I was happy to offer them. I’ll remember the angel doctor and her travel companion and how we all hugged separately, and then in a group hug. And, of course, I’ll remember Alonzo, in his caring. We did not hug. I got the feeling that was not his thing. But we connected in equally deep if unspoken ways.

A little-known Cape Cod fact: The words, Whoever you are—I have always depended on the kindness of strangers, in A Streetcar Named Desire, were penned while staying in a small sea shack in Provincetown.

That day of the crash, Trooper Nannini said, “I’ve been watching you to make sure you are okay. You’ve thanked at least twenty people. You even had the three EMTs laughing. That’s not easy to do. They’re an uptight gang.”

The EMTs were like most I’ve known in my life. They get off on helping at a scene, and they are proficient. They are often social nerds; many seem close to awkward if you ask them about their lives.

The lead EMT was a thorough nerd, and he talked to me kindly, but plainly. At one point, he spoke of his equally nerdy “partner,” who was also at the scene. “Partner” was his word.

As I hopped out of the ambulance, with their help, of course, I turned to the fellow who led my care and to his “partner.’

“You two make a good couple. I imagine you are happy together. It’s great that you can also work together.”

“Wait, what?”

With a wink, I said, “Aren’t you lovers? I am happy for you.”

The lead nerd nearly fell over.

“No. No! We aren’t a couple. I mean… I mean… we work together. That’s it!”

“Oh, sorry about that. But you’re the one who called him your partner.”

The quieter nerdy EMT was blushing. So was the lead nerd. The third EMT and the firefighter next to him grinned. I guessed all four to be in their mid twenties to early thirties. Perhaps two were virgins. I did not ask, but their lack of worldliness hinted at it.

Again, I winked, gave a mischievous smile, and said, “Shame. You’re cute together.”

A stunned, panicked silence fell.

I laughed and gave each a playful shove.

“See, fellas, would a guy that needs to go to the hospital with a subdural hematoma be able to joke like that?”

They all laughed, and it came out as relief. Not that I was okay, but because I was joking about their relationship.

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We had hoped and planned for two nights here in Napa Valley, and two morning hikes. Instead, there was one night and no hikes.

My body remains sore in a few spots. My left wrist and hand, my left knee, and a bruise on my lower right abdomen. All in all, not bad.

We will drive over to Bodega Bay early this morning and meet up with the Pacific Coast Highway. We’ll follow the Pacific, get out for half a dozen shorter walks by the sea, until the PCH turns inland and into the deep, dark, and mysterious big trees. We are staying deep in the redwoods along the Avenue of the Giants tonight. We always stay there, and it will be a comfort.

Avenue of the Giants: Isn’t that the best name? Tomorrow, it’s off to Crater Lake.

So, as always, it’s onward, by all means, dear reader.

Thanks for being here for these past four letters.

Postcript: This is the final unlocked letter for a little while. Paying subscribers will continue to hear from me, but free subscribers will return to their scheduled two or three monthly letters.

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We are on to the Redwoods.