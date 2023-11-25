With our trip fast approaching, I’m gathering needed supplies and experimenting with healthy, low-fat, low-sodium, no-oil foods that will be easy to make or heat up in a hotel room microwave.

With a whole-food, plant-based diet, the focus is on WHOLE PLANT FOODS, but minimally processed foods also enter the equation and make life much easier. I’m thankful for Dr. McDougal’s Right Foods and various sauces, dressings, and spices from Well Your World. Lately, PlantStrong Foods (formerly Engine 2) has become a favorite.

I’m partial to many of their products, but their pancake and waffle mix has made breakfasts easy this autumn. Last week, I stocked up on their cornbread mix for our travels. I love cooking from scratch but am limited with what I can bring.

This week, I made these delicious but healthy Cranberry-Orange Cornbread Muffins. The recipe is simple. To make their easy cornbread, open the bag, pour it in a bowl with a cup and a half of water or plant milk, mix it with half a cup of…