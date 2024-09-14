“He found himself wondering at times, especially in the autumn, about the wild lands, and strange visions of mountains that he had never seen came into his dreams.” ~ J.R.R. Tolkien

“Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one's lifetime.” ~ Mark Twain

Give a gift subscription

Our first anchor stop—a 14-day western stay—was announced on Monday. Another will be revealed every two weeks. Otherwise, I enjoy surprising readers with our itinerary when we travel. It's kind of like reading a book—I want you to open up one of these letters and say, “Where are they headed today?”

Our upcoming coddiwomple continues to surprise even me, especially in the beginning. The plans have shifted more than once, and up has become down. Plans shifted again only two days ago!

By Day 9, we’ll enter a state we’ve never visited during our cross-country road trips. We’ll be there for six days while visiting a national park I never expected to see.

I’m keeping that state a mystery.



However, I enjoy getting creative with our fundraisers for animal non-profit organizations. Anyone donating a subscription, buying a gift subscription, or simply signing up for a paid subscription (annual subscriptions only) will receive a handwritten card from me revealing the first dozen days of our itinerary, including that secret state.

Donate a Subscription

*Donated subscriptions go to readers who cannot afford a full subscription, many of them senior citizens, and classrooms where teachers use these letters in their lessons. A handful of readers fighting cancer are among those who received donated subscriptions in the past week.

(When we get to that mystery state, readers will choose which local animal non-profit these funds will go to.)

This offer was originally only going to last a few days, but it went so well I decided to keep it open for another week.