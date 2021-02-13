Cougars and Crows; Dizzy Spells, Desert Rain, and then Sunshine

For the second morning in a row, it’s raining in Kanab. The fireplace warms both body and spirit, as does this mug of green tea.

Samwise sleeps in on stormy days, but Emily is forever by my side—or at least within watching distance.

We’ve been spoiled by the southern Utah weather since we arrived in the state on January 27. I was not expecting this kind of light, but now I can see why artists seek out the desert. The earthy tones are otherworldly for this New Hampshire Irishman. I’m used to snow-laden landscapes for four to five months and black and white forests with the occasional bluebird sky. Here, I’m intoxicated by the red earth, the multicolored cliff faces, and the vast blue ceiling.

This is how the ramble began.

Yesterday, the rain stopped at noon, and we were on the trails an hour later. We trekked the Cottonwood Trail, which is but a mile from our house, just on the other side of the cliffs in our backyard. While the Vermillion Cliffs are aptly named, the Cottonwood Trail is not. The hilly terrain is punctuated by gnarled juniper trees; I’ve yet to see a cottonwood tree.

Soon, however, the light began painting the ribs of the cliffs.

The trail begins on the other side of a gate, and it is also used for cattle grazing. Out this way, one never knows when you will run into a meandering herd. We’ve not seen any on the trail, but we have had to side-step their large droppings. Two years ago, Emily considered these a delicacy, but she’s since outgrown this distasteful habit.

The red clay underfoot was not sloppy, but it gave way beneath our paws and feet. So it was no surprise that we were able to detect and then follow the fresh prints of a mountain lion. We did not track the big cat so much as follow him, for we were sharing the same trail.

After a mile, the prints left exited the trail by way of deep wash, and we continued on our way, senses thrilled and on high alert nevertheless.

The rain reddened the clay.

The day before, on the same route, I became lightheaded and had to sit down. It’s part of my post-stroke symptoms that rarely visit me these days. Year-by-year, as I’ve reclaimed my health, the dizziness comes far less often. This was the first spell in close to a year. I handled it by sitting down until my head stopped swimming. We returned to the van with deliberate steps with numerous breaks. Once home, we retreated to our bed for the rest of the day.

I woke up yesterday thankful for the rain because I was still not myself. I read; nursed mugs of tea; plenty of iced water: a bowl of broth: and a banana, blackberry, kale, spinach, and turmeric smoothie. By the time the rain stopped, I felt more like myself.

The cool air was bracing and refreshing. We began our walk beyond the cliffs under gray skies. Before long, the blue tore the brooding curtains apart, and we were showered in sunshine and the optimism of symphonic blue. The light painted the cliffs. Sage and juniper offered up their renewed perfume.

There was no dizziness, but still, we did not push the pace. We’ve been at high elevation for three weeks now, and the altitude continues to slow us and has us breathing heavily. We moved purposefully but slowly, yet there was a bounce to our steps in the cool, sweet air.

We walked for two hours. While this may seem like a constant refrain, we did not see another human. There were two crows, however, and we delighted in their circling above us with their continuous caw-caw-cawing.

Listening to the crow song.

I have found that if I yell out, “Greetings, crow!” they respond. And once I’ve started the conversation with polite questions about their day, they carry on with no end. Samwise and Emily watch and listen, perhaps picking up more of what they say than I do.

We find their company endearing and find great joy in their aerobatics.

Yesterday was the first time since we arrived in Kanab, where the temperature did not reach sixty. Now it looks as if we won’t see it until next weekend. Compared to Jackson, it will be mild, with temperatures beginning in the high teens and reaching the mid-forties. We may even receive a dusting of snow tonight. Although this has the locals bundling up, it is perfect for our hiking.

I have found that when it gets to be sixty degrees, the bright sun and the high altitude slow Samwise and me down. Emily is less affected, but even her tongue lazes about.

My passing dizziness serves as a reminder of what my body went through and how fortunate I am to have these days. It’s been five years since I was sick, and I recall the doctor’s warning that I had but five to ten years left. I’ve changed much to reclaim my health, including losing the equivalent of a lover’s bodyweight. Yet I wonder, and I pray the constant appreciation of thanks.

Samwise is five-years-old, while Emily will turn four next month. Both are close to a third through their lives. I contemplate that often, realizing these adventures are the best times for us in a world going through some of its worst of times.

How blessed we are to coddiwomple safely while so many others are restricted or unable to leave their homes. How graced we are to feel the sun on our bodies, to breathe heavily on the uphills, to be dazzled by blue skies layered atop of these desert colors. How fortunate the three of us are to share it all and to soak in the experience of life.

Goodness knows, it all will end too soon. There will come a time when I’ll look back on this adventure with warmth and happy tears. That thought spurs me “to strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield” as dear Tennyson wrote in Ulysses.

Thank you for reading, everyone. Here’s wishing you a healthy weekend.

Onward, by all means.