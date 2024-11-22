Meeting Samwise for the first time. (Photo by Virginia Moore)

Samwise is such a stalwart fellow. He is our anchor, our constant, the predictable one. While Emily wears her joy on her furry coat, Samwise is the semi-stoic philosopher, drinking life in, studying the world in silent grace.

Sam appeared when I was fighting for my life, and he helped me endure the worst of it.

Back in 2016, Atticus and I became sick at the same time. I ended up in North Conway’s Memorial Hospital, a place I’d once joked where I accomplished something E.E. Cummings did not. I came out alive.

My first stay at Memorial was when Atticus and I arrived in Jackson, and I had a staggeringly painful gangrenous gall bladder and came down with sepsis. My second visit to Memorial was eight years ago. Once again, I had sepsis—along with a slew of other deadly maladies. I was there for nearly a week, and Atticus was allowed to visit me daily.

But when I got worse, an ambulance transferred me to Portland’s Maine Med, where I continued to decline and ended up fighting for my life. The rules at Maine Med were not as welcoming to dogs, but a doctor who’d read Following Atticus allowed him to visit once a week during my month as a patient.

I was not physically well, even though I had survived. At any standing moment, my blood pressure plummeted, and I’d pass out, but I always awakened with Samwise stretched out next to me, his young body squeezed against mine.

I survived when doctors did not think I would for a very simple reason.

I clearly remember instances from that deathly fog when I felt at peace simply drifting off. Death felt kind and welcoming, and I smiled at the thought of my next adventure. But always—always—when it seemed all I had to do was something as basic as letting go, as if it was as easy as loosening my grip on my bed railing, one thought consistently pulled me back.

Atticus was ailing while staying with friends. He needed me—and so I stayed.

Dear Atticus, my partner in so many things, was literally my reason for living.

By now, you know the story. I barely made it home, and Atticus and I began to settle into a shared struggle. Thirteen days later, though, Atticus died in my arms in a soft May rain beneath pine trees.

It is one of those moments I cannot think about without tears pricking at the corners of my eyes.

That night, I wailed, I sobbed, I cursed at God.

“Why not take us both? Why? Why?”

Meanwhile, in subsequent visits to Portland, doctors confessed they did not know how I lived and why I was still there. To me, the answer was obvious—I told them that I survived because of Atticus.

Eight days after Atti’s death, our friend Virginia Moore, then the head of our local shelter, reached out with the story of a dog at a kill shelter in Texarkana, Texas, who was on death row with a day to live.

I was nowhere near ready, but to save a life, I said yes. Two weeks later, Samwise Atticus Passaconaway arrived. He was six months old. And so it was that two strangers who had suffered near-death experiences were thrust together.

Six-month-old Samwise’s first night home with me.

Dogs arriving by transports are made to quarantine at the shelter for a few days before being put up for adoption, but Virginia quietly whispered, “You can be there when the transport gets in with the dogs, and I’ll let you take Samwise home then.”

Poor Samwise deserved better than a fellow who could barely walk, fainted while washing the dishes or climbing the simplest of local hills, and did not have much energy for him. I was limited by what I could offer this seemingly old soul in a 6-month-old body.

Nevertheless, Samwise stayed by my side constantly. After the second day, I unhooked his leash.

Those were dark times. Because of everything I’d gone through, there were moments when I’d break down and begin crying. I was not physically well, even though I had survived. At any standing moment, my blood pressure plummeted, and I’d pass out, but I always awakened with Samwise stretched out next to me, his young body squeezed against mine.

Samwise slept in my writing room while I finished writing and editing Will’s Red Coat.

Eleven months after his arrival, Samwise accompanied me on a book tour. It was an exhausting 21 events in 19 days. After one reading in Montpelier, when I had to sit down due to dizziness, on our way to our second event of the day down in Connecticut, I had to pull over in a store parking lot, where I passed out.

Samwise was always there for me, even if I could not always be there for him as much as a growing pup deserves.

Atticus and I had an unusual bond because Paige Foster advised me to carry him everywhere I went that first month. In Newburyport, we did everything together.

Then came the White Mountains. In our first three years hiking, Atticus and I summited more than 400 peaks, further fortifying our connection.

I remember the very moment when I awakened to how close Samwise and I had grown. We were driving along the Pacific Coast Highway in Oregon on our first road trip.

Road construction sent us slightly inland and on back, hilly, winding, lush, tree-lined roads; I looked over at Samwise. His ears flapped in the wind as we traveled with the top down, and his eyes studied the road. I began laughing, as happiness spilled out of me.

It was our first moment of utter joy, and because of my weakened state, it had taken me a year to reach it. Samwise gazed at me beneath his bushy eyebrows. I swear he smiled before laying his head on my shoulder.

I felt like he was saying, “Welcome home. I’ve been waiting for you.”

Samwise and Emily found their way to Jackson because paid and volunteer members of rescue organizations cared enough to help save their lives in Texas. Both were unwanted, and now they have a home where they’ve thrived, grown, and been encouraged to be themselves.

That’s the day when things changed for Samwise and me. On that first trip, I was still fragile, still getting dizzy, and not able to do too much. But those 20,000 miles in 61 days were akin to what Atticus and I experienced in our first winter of hiking when we set out to climb each of 48 of the 4,000-footers in 90 days.

It’s one of the reasons we continued our trips and why I look forward to them as much as I do. Our coddiwomples are endurance events and bonding expeditions. You can’t very well see and walk among the most intoxicating landscapes in the world and not be moved by them. It’s impossible not to feel so much in the depth of your soul for the land and for those you share it with.

A similar experience happened with dear Emily. She was a wired puppy, carbonated to the hilt, uncontrollable at times. On our first western trip, I feared how she would respond to the wild animals we’d encounter. It was the morning we were driving through the Elk and Bison Refuge at the Land Between the Lakes in western Kentucky.

Samwise sat beside me as bison and elk walked by the car. The windows were open, and his chin was resting atop the door, as calm and observant as can be. Meanwhile, in the back seat, I witnessed Emily doing the same thing. It was a surreal moment. I was stunned by her peaceful demeanor.

That was a defining point in Emily’s maturity.

When we set forth in less than two weeks, we’ll have an itinerary and a route to follow for five months. But here’s the thing—we have no clue what awaits us when we leave the White Mountains. The road is always a mystery.

An Oregon bond reveals itself.

But among the piles of unknowns, there exists a certainty—no matter where we go, no matter what we encounter, what we see, or whatever befalls us, we’ll go through it together, and that is a comforting thought.

I am no fool. Samwise will be nine when we get home in May. He’s a big dog, and there are not many long trips left in him—not like this one, anyway—where we will hike nearly every day.

I am blessed to have already shared six of these crazy-glorious road trips with Sam, and I cannot imagine taking another once he’s gone.

Over the past eight years, one constant has buoyed my life: Samwise.

He did not save me; that was up to me. I learned this lesson from Will: No one saves us. It is always an inside job. But Sam has been there every step of the way for me, and I am better because of it.

Samwise & Emily at Ship Rock in Navajo Nation.

This is the final full joint letter for both paying and free subscribers before we leave on December 5.

After saying goodbye to Atticus at North Country Animal Hospital on May 13, 2016, on the drive home, I repeatedly was forced to pull over due to the tears in my eyes; I screamed again and again at God, “Why didn’t you take me when you could have?! Why? Why?!”

Now I know.

There was more to life for me, not to mention a singular soul to take from a kill shelter. My story became our story, further enhanced by Emily’s addition.

There were always more chapters to this remarkable story—to our tale.

And once again, after more than 20,000 miles over a 5-month odyssey, our little pack won’t return home the same way we left.

Now, that is exciting.

“Individuation is an expression of that

biological process – simple or complicated

as the case may be – by which every

living thing becomes what it was

destined to become from the beginning.”

~ C.G. Jung

We are forever grateful for this remarkable shared life, which is why we continue raising funds for animal rescue organizations. How can we not give back after we have received so much?

Half of the proceeds will go to organizations helping animals in areas ravaged by Hurricane Helene.

Get 20% off for 1 year



Onward, by all means.

Tom (Samwise & Emily)

Atop Black Hill in Morro Bay.