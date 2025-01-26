Yesterday, above Spider Rock at Canyon de Chelly. Wait! How did they get to be nine and eight?

“Ours is not the task of fixing the entire world all at once, but of stretching out to mend the part of the world that is within our reach. Any small, calm thing that one soul can do to help another soul, to assist some portion of this poor suffering world, will help immensely.” ~ Clarissa Pinkola Estés

When we met Connie the other day, our conversation was brief but inspiring. She was saddened and upset by how things had been going lately and worried about those living in fear. At 79, Connie is a doer and a fixer. She wants to mend what is broken whenever and wherever she can.