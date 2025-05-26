I love the anticipation of reveals.

Every few months, I get excited about what the USPS unveils for upcoming stamps. That’s how some readers look at our framed photo and calendar announcements.

This year will be different. There will be a few choices featuring Atticus and Will, along with the usual Samwise and Emily images.

It’s important to note that all photos offered this past year will be discontinued on June 1st. Among them are the most popular framed shots seen here.