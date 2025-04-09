It’s a tradition that we finish our western swing with a visit to the Dakotas and their bountiful wildlife. This year is no different. We’ll be among the incredible animals and landscapes and sweeping skies of the Great Plains for six nights, consisting of three unique stops.

If you know anything about us, you’ll know our affinity for bison. But we also adore wild donkeys, pronghorns, big horse sheep, wild mustangs, mockingbirds, ravens, and prairie dogs. It’s easy to see why his years in the Badlands shaped a young Theodore Roosevelt as he struggled to find himself after the death of his first wife and his mother on Valentine’s Day, on two separate floors of their New York house.

It’s not a coincidence that Theodore (he hated being called Teddy) is one of the reasons we adore this strange landscape and find his ghost everywhere. I’ve been spending a great deal of time revisiting his works as a conservationist, a hunter turned into a man who wished to preserve animals, and one of the most critical individuals who saw to it that bison are still around today.

You’ll hear many Theodore Roosevelt stories as we visit his second home.

“I have always said I would not have been President had it not been for my experience in North Dakota. It was here that the romance of my life began.”

~ Theodore Roosevelt

I know that this will not be my final visit to the Dakotas. In the next year or two, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library will open in Medora, North Dakota, on the doorstep of the National Park named after him. That will require another trip.

Our trip will end by the first week of May. However, stories collected over five months will continue to be sent out via email from my writing desk back home in Jackson for the rest of the year. It’s my goal to continue to share as much beauty and light as possible during dark days when our environment, lands, rivers, skies, and those who live there are under renewed attack.