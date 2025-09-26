We finally had our first rainy day in months. The Earth remains thirsty here, but yesterday offered a highlight of what will soon come.

Because of our drought, the most severe we’ve suffered in 30 years, the rain, pelting at times, as it spun through the mountains like blades of a fan, forced many leaves to the ground.

Still, we will take it and rejoice in the puddles we had to hop in the forest. Samwise and Emily were able to drink from the swift-flowing river once again.