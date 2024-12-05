There is much to come in the next five months, and I will do my best to tell the stories of this 5-month adventure to the best of my ability, hopefully without taxing you with too many letters, videos, and postcard photos. If done right, these letters will form chapters, and a story arc will form. If done right, you’ll feel like you are reading a serialized book, much like the days of old, when newspapers and magazines formed relationships with authors like Mark Twain, Ernest Hemingway, and Rachel Carson.

As many of you know, it snowed here overnight. It was a pleasure waking up to the plows scraping the road in front of our home. It’s one of those childhood sounds I will always treasure. It’s also one we don’t hear when traveling. There’s something magical about the marriage of a storm outside the comfort of your home.

We did not get as much snow as predicted, and I’m grateful for that. I’m sure the mountaintops and ski areas fared better, which will please winter enthusiasts.

Nevertheless, I’m delaying our departure by a few hours to let the commuter traffic contend with the snowplows on Route 16 and I-95 into Massachusetts. It’s only a two-hour drive, but I imagine it will be a bit worrisome for the next few hours.

We have more than a dozen stops ahead of us today, and our delayed stop won’t impact most of them. That’s part of the wonder of living in New England, where everything is nearby. Alas, any hope of climbing Monument Mountain, the peak where Herman Melville and Nathaniel Hawthorne hiked to the summit (with others) and picnicked. It was the beginning of an intense friendship between the two married authors.

Monument Mountain is in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, and it has received a bit more snow than we did. For the next 48 hours, there is a wind advisory. It was the latest addition to our travels, and now it’s the first scratched.

Before we depart, I wish to thank you for being here. You have many options, and I feel honored to have you here with us. Some of you have been with us since my Newburyport Undertoad days. There are even a half-dozen of my classmates from Medway High School.

A Few More of Our Favorite Locals

This is Dave and Sarah. They run the produce section at Grant’s Shop and Save. I’ve never met anyone who takes more pride in their work. On top of that, and their clear love for each other, Dave has the ability to grow a beard in about 3 hours. Always impressive!

Scott owns and makes the chocolates at the Bavarian Chocolate Haus with his husband, David. We came to Jackson around the same time, and our friendship means a great deal to me. Scott and David’s marriage is the happiest and healthiest I know, and I’m always touched by their balance and care of each other. They give me hope.

This is Steve. He runs Grant's meat department. I have little need for his product, but we talk a great deal about politics (he’s a traditional Republican) and the Patriots. We both miss the Brady years, but we have hope for Drake Mays! And talk about a person who takes pride in his work. Steve is as thorough as you will find.

Food for Thought

Lastly, this morning, I received our UK publisher's annual end-of-year message. He had some critical comments that I’d like to share with you.

While his focus is on kids reading, much of this also pertains to adults.

When you read these words, you’ll better understand why I am particularly grateful to each of you. We writers—we love our readers!

Onward, by all means.

Figures in the USA from the National Endowment for the Arts show a really similar decline – from 53% in 2012 to only 39% in 2022, the most recent year of data. Many theories have been posited for this decline, and one regrettably plausible one relates to smartphone usage amongst children, which is rising in inverse correlation to the fall in reading. I know I’m preaching to the choir here when I say that we know from a vast amount of research that reading for pleasure in children increases empathy, promotes social mobility, and ultimately increases opportunity. ~ David Shelley

“Travel is fatal to prejuidce, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.” ~ Mark Twain

Thank you for being a reader. Thank you for your support.

Read on, by all means.